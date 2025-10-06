Clearmind Biomedical Signs Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Sutter Medical Technologies USA and launches the Neuroblade System at Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Los Angeles, CA.

Partnership Expands Access to Next-Generation Minimally Invasive Solution for Surgical Evacuation of Intracerebral Hemorrhage.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearmind Biomedical, a leader in minimally invasive neurosurgical innovation, today announced it has signed an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Sutter Medical for the Neuroblade Multi-Function Neuro-Endoscope System, a 510(k)-cleared device engineered to advance the treatment of complex neurosurgical conditions such as intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH).

ICH remains one of the most devastating forms of stroke, with limited treatment options, high mortality, and severe disability rates. The Neuroblade system addresses this unmet need by providing neurosurgeons with a new paradigm for hemorrhage evacuation: a single, minimally invasive platform that integrates visualization, illumination, irrigation, suction, coagulation, and powered debridement. This combination is designed to streamline surgical workflow, reduce instrument exchanges, and improve surgical precision – ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and the potential for recovery.

"Clearmind's mission has always been to simplify and advance the surgical treatment of hemorrhagic stroke, so patients not only survive but return to independent lives," said J. Dustin Duckett, Clearmind Vice President and General Manager, Americas. "By partnering with Sutter Medical, we can accelerate adoption of the Neuroblade across leading stroke and neurosurgical centers in the U.S., giving surgeons the tools they need to treat ICH more effectively."

Under the agreement, Sutter Medical—globally recognized for its non-stick bipolar forceps and radiofrequency systems—will serve as the exclusive distributor of the Neuroblade in the United States. With its established commercial infrastructure and trusted surgeon relationships, Sutter will expand access to this next-generation technology.

"We are proud to add the Neuroblade to our U.S. portfolio," said Brent Lacy, Sutter Vice President. "It's unique combination of minimally invasive access and integrated functionality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide neurosurgeons with tools that improve surgical workflow, precision and enhance patient outcomes."

The Neuroblade will be featured at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting, October 11-15th, 2025 at Booth #350.

About Clearmind Biomedical

Clearmind Biomedical is a privately held medical device company based in San Jose, California and Taipei, Taiwan. The company has rapidly developed a portfolio of minimally invasive devices aimed at improving care for neurosurgery patients. Clearmind has filed 21 patents and completed multiple studies to support the clinical value of the Neuroblade system.

About Sutter Medical

Sutter Medical is a global leader in electrosurgical solutions, including non-stick bipolar forceps and radiofrequency systems. With decades of expertise and trusted relationships across the neurosurgical community, Sutter Medical is committed to advancing technologies that improve surgical precision and patient outcomes.

