Clarametyx Biosciences Awarded a Multi-Phased Agreement With CARB-X to Accelerate Anti-Biofilm Vaccine to Prevent Bacterial Infections

Funding enables development of vaccine platform CMTX-301 from lead optimization through Phase 1 clinical evaluation

Grant follows 2020 CARB-X award that successfully advanced CMTX-101, a therapeutic antibody candidate for respiratory infections, into clinical studies

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarametyx Biosciences Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a biotechnology company developing immune-enabling biologic technologies to combat serious infections associated with biofilms, today announced that CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating antibacterial research and development, has awarded the company funding to advance its novel anti-biofilm vaccine candidate, CMTX-301, through lead optimization to prepare for preclinical (IND-enabling) and Phase 1 evaluation. Preclinical and Phase 1 clinical evaluation work plans may be considered for future awards with successful completion of milestones.





Clarametyx is developing a novel non-antibiotic and pathogen-agnostic therapeutic and vaccine platform to address persistent bacterial infections and combat the global threat of antibiotic resistance. This approach targets and removes universal structural elements within the bacterial biofilm, rapidly dismantling the structure and rendering bacteria vulnerable to immune response or antibiotic intervention. This collaboration funds development of CMTX-301, which is designed specifically to prevent biofilm formation and maturation, enabling the body’s natural immune response to more effectively clear emerging infections, ultimately reducing their incidence and severity.

“CARB-X is proud to continue supporting Clarametyx Biosciences in work to combat biofilm-associated infections, a major challenge in the fight against antibiotic resistance,” said Erin Duffy, PhD, R&D Chief of CARB-X. “With their novel anti-biofilm vaccine, CMTX-301, Clarametyx is taking an innovative approach that could transform how we prevent and treat these difficult-to-address infections. We look forward to seeing the impact of this program as it advances through clinical development.”

“With tremendous global urgency to address the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance, we are pursuing novel modalities that can prevent infections, thereby reducing the reliance on multiple courses of high-dose antibiotics,” said David V. Richards, Chief Executive Officer, Clarametyx. “This important CARB-X collaboration equips us with critical funding and expertise to support advancement of our vaccine platform to assess its potential impact on the global burden of chronic bacterial infections.”

Research reported in this press release is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X’s funding for this project is provided in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; under agreement number: 75A50122C00028, and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), and Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

About CARB-X

CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early-stage antibacterial research and development to address the rising threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X supports innovative therapeutics, preventatives and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funded by a consortium of governments and foundations. CARB-X funds only projects that target drug-resistant bacteria highlighted on the CDC’s Antibiotic Resistant Threats list, or the Priority Bacterial Pathogens list published by the WHO, with a priority on those pathogens deemed Serious or Urgent on the CDC list or Critical or High on the WHO list. https://carb-x.org/ | X (formerly Twitter) @CARB_X

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of persistent and recalcitrant infections through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria—to enable a more effective immune response and antibiotic intervention. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines for serious bacterial infections associated with biofilms, with a near-term focus on chronic respiratory infections. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

