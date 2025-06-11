Clairity CEO, Jeff Luber, Presenting at BIO International Convention 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Clairity, Inc., advancing AI-powered human health solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be attending and participating in the upcoming BIO International Convention 2025, taking place June 16-19, 2025 in Boston, with its CEO, Jeff Luber, presenting the company update.

Clairity executives will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners to provide key updates on the Company’s strategic direction now that the company has received FDA De Novo authorization for CLAIRITY BREAST, a novel, image-based prognostic platform designed to predict five-year breast cancer risk from a routine screening mammogram. Those interested in meeting with Clairity should request a meeting through the Conference meeting portal or contact the company at clairity@lavoiehealthscience.com.

The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest and most comprehensive biotechnology event, convening over 20,000 industry leaders from across the global life sciences ecosystem.

About CLAIRITY BREAST

CLAIRITY BREAST, authorized under the name Allix5, is a mammography-based AI risk prediction platform that analyzes imaging data at the pixel level to identify individuals at elevated risk of future breast cancer. The AI model behind CLAIRITY BREAST was trained on millions of images and validated across more than 77,000 mammograms from five geographically distinct screening centers – including hospital-based and free-standing facilities – that collectively serve a diverse patient population, with validation anchored in five-year outcome data. To learn more about indications for use, visit: https://clairity.com/clairity-breast/

About Clairity

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Clairity, Inc. is transforming healthcare risk assessment through the power of artificial intelligence and deep learning. Founded by Dr. Connie Lehman, backed by Santé Ventures, ACE Global Equity, and Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Clairity's platform can uncover subtle patterns in routine images that are invisible to the human eye, enhancing risk prediction to empower clinicians and their patients with actionable, personalized insights. Clairity’s mission is to shift the standard of care from late-stage treatment to proactive prevention across human health. To learn more, visit us at www.clairity.com | LinkedIn

