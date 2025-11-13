City of Hope to Present Breakthroughs in Blood Cancer, Microbiome Research and Cellular Therapies at ASH 2025

With 105 sessions covering topics that include CAR T cell therapy, transplant innovations and precision medicine, City of Hope is shaping the future of hematology care for patients.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, will present leading-edge findings at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition happening Dec. 6-9 in Orlando and online.

Across 105 sessions, City of Hope experts will highlight advances in blood cancer research, cellular therapies and precision medicine.

The ASH meeting is the world’s largest hematology gathering, attracting more than 30,000 hematology professionals globally.

“ASH is where the future of hematology takes shape,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope chief physician executive and president of City of Hope National Medical Center. “Our teams are proud to share discoveries that deepen scientific understanding and accelerate progress toward more effective, safer treatments for patients worldwide.”

From innovative immunotherapies to strategies that improve transplant outcomes, City of Hope is leading progress in areas that matter most to patients.

ORAL ABSTRACT SESSIONS

Leukemia

Plenary 6: Results from paradigm - a phase 2 randomized multi-center study comparing azacitidine and venetoclax to conventional induction chemotherapy for newly diagnosed fit adults with acute myeloid leukemia

Time: Sunday, Dec. 7, 3:45 p.m. EST

Senior Author: Ibrahim Aldoss, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

443: CD19-CAR T cell therapy as a definitive consolidation in older adults with b-ALL in CR1 is safe and induces durable MRD-remission

Time: Sunday, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. EST

Presenter: Ibrahim Aldoss, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Lymphoma

151: 3-year follow-up of the S1826 study confirms improved progression-free survival with nivolumab-AVD compared to brentuximab vedotin-AVD in advanced stage classic Hodgkin lymphoma

Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, noon EST

Presenter: Alex Herrera, M.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

268: BAFFR-CAR T cells (PMB-CT01) demonstrate durable responses and manageable toxicities in relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas with prior CD19-directed therapy failure or CD19-negative disease

Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

883: Interim analysis of the phase II study of glofitamab, lenalidomide and venetoclax (GLOVe) in untreated patients w/ high-risk mantle cell lymphoma. Response and safety outcomes after the completion of stage 1 of 2 enrollment.

Time: Monday, Dec. 8 at 2:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Tycel Phillips, M.D., associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

1013: CAR T cell therapy outcomes in adolescent and young adult patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Time: Monday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Lindsey Murphy, M.D., M.S., City of Hope assistant professor, Department of Pediatrics

Myeloma

405: Safety and efficacy of out-of-specification ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, 4:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Azra Borogovac, M.D., M.S., City of Hope assistant professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Transplantation

376: Total marrow and lymphoid irradiation (TMLI) with fludarabine-melphalan (FM) conditioning for matched donor hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) in older patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) disease

Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, 4:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Monzr M. Al Malki, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

276: First-in-human trial of allogeneic CD6-CAR tregs in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, 3:15 p.m. EST

Presenter: Amandeep Salhotra, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

160: A TLR4-HSP70 efferocytic program in thymic macrophages sustains thymic homeostasis and T cell output

Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, 12:45 p.m. EST

Presenter: Andri Lemarquis, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope staff scientist

CITY OF HOPE-LED EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS

14th Annual BMT & Cell Therapy Winter Workshop, co-chaired by Dr. Marcel van den Brink

Time: Friday, Dec. 5, 1:30 – 8 p.m. EST

Register for virtual attendance here.

Satellite Symposia fss25-93: Moving Forward in B-ALL: Insights on Modern and Emerging Standards With Off-the-Shelf Bispecific Antibodies

Time: Friday, Dec. 5, 7 a.m. EST

Presenter: Ibrahim Aldoss, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Scientific Workshop on State of the Art (ws25-58): Integrating Functional and Genomic Precision Medicine for Hematologic Malignancies

Time: Friday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m. EST

Chair: Pamela Becker, M.D., Ph.D., professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Scientific Workshop: Microbiome and Diet and Cancer Immunotherapy

Time: Friday, Dec. 5, 3:06 p.m. EST

Presenter: Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope chief physician executive

How I Treat: How I Incorporate Novel Therapies into Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment: Frontline vs. Relapse

Time: Sunday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. EST

Presenter: Alex Herrera, M.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Educational Spotlight: Measures to Minimize Infection Risk in Immunocompromised Patients after Cellular Therapies — How, for Whom, for How Long?

Time: Monday, Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m. EST

Presenter: Randy Taplitz, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medicine

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Letisia Marquez

626-476-7593

lemarquez@coh.org