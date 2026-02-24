Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Secures $3.8 million through New Jersey Economic Development Program

Non-dilutive capital supports continued execution and value creation





CRANFORD, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products today announced that the Company has received $3.8 million in non-dilutive capital through New Jersey's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, more commonly known as the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Program, funded through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).

"We are pleased to once again participate in New Jersey's NOL Program, which enables us to convert net operating losses into meaningful non-dilutive capital. As expected, this funding strengthened our balance sheet and enhances our financial flexibility as we continue executing on our strategy, including supporting the commercial launch of LYMPHIR and advancing our late-stage pipeline programs. We appreciate the continued support of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and remain committed to disciplined capital allocation that drives long-term shareholder value while advancing important therapies for patients," stated Jaime Bartushak, Chief Financial Officer of Citius.

About the Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program (NOL Program)

The Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program enables approved technology and biotechnology businesses with net operating losses to sell their unused net operating loss carryover (NOL) and unused research and development tax credits (R&D Tax Credits) for at least 80% of the value of the tax benefits to a profitable corporate taxpayer in the State of New Jersey that is not an affiliated business. This allows technology and biotechnology businesses with net operating losses to turn their tax losses and credits into cash to buy equipment or facilities, or for other allowable expenditures. The NJEDA determines eligibility, and the New Jersey Division of Taxation determines the value of the tax benefits.

About the New Jersey Economic Development Authority

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority serves as the State's principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey's long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses call NJEDA Customer Care at 609-858-6767 or visit https://www.njeda.com and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. Citius Pharma owns approximately 74.8% of Citius Oncology. In December 2025, Citius Oncology launched LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I–III CTCL who had had at least one prior systemic therapy. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, a catheter lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A pivotal Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius Pharma. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: our need for substantial additional funds and our ability to raise additional money to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months as a going concern; our ability to successfully commercialize LYMPHIR and establish a sustainable revenue stream; the estimated markets for LYMPHIR and our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; our ability to secure strategic partnerships and expand international access to LYMPHIR; our ability to use the latest technology to support our commercialization efforts for LYMPHIR; physician and patient acceptance of LYMPHIR in a competitive treatment landscape; the ability of LYMPHIR and our product candidates to impact the quality of life of our target patient populations; our ability to maintain Nasdaq's continued listing standards; our reliance on third-party logistics providers, distributors, and specialty pharmacies to support commercial operations; our ability to educate providers and payers, secure adequate reimbursement, and maintain uninterrupted product supply; post-marketing requirements and ongoing regulatory compliance related to LYMPHIR; risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including those from any new pipeline assets; our ability to procure cGMP commercial-scale supply; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; market and other conditions; risks related to our growth strategy; patent and intellectual property matters; government regulation; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. These risks have been and may be further impacted by any future public health risks. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our SEC filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including in Citius Pharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 23, 2025, as amended January 28, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

