Cirrus Therapeutics Announces Strategic Expansion to Singapore and Other Key Updates Supporting its Growth as a Leading Global Ocular Immunology Company

Expands global footprint to Singapore, gaining access to Asia-Pacific region to support research, clinical development and partnering activities

Forms strategic partnership with A*STAR to accelerate advancement of innovative ophthalmic therapies and science

Unveils second pipeline program, a next-generation retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy to address significant unmet needs of patients with center-involving geographic atrophy (GA)





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SINGAPORE, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Therapeutics today announced several business and pipeline updates to support its growth as a leading global ocular immunology company advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to extend the ocular healthspan of patients with chronic blinding diseases.

Expands to Singapore and appoints Singapore site head. Complementing its UK science origins and US infrastructure, Cirrus has now established an R&D site in Singapore, further expanding its global footprint and gaining access to Asia-Pacific, one of the world’s fastest-growing biopharma markets. Si Hui Tan, PhD has been appointed as Director, Pipeline and Site Head, Singapore. Dr. Tan most recently led the first-in-class liver regeneration program at Lerna Biopharma, a multi-site biotech where she was also a founding member. Dr. Tan holds a PhD in Cancer Biology from Stanford University.



Forges A*STAR collaboration to develop cutting edge ophthalmic assets. Related to its Singapore expansion, Cirrus has entered into a strategic partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. This multi-million dollar collaboration will accelerate advancement of innovative ophthalmic assets, including Cirrus’ second pipeline program. The collaboration will be led by Associate Professor Xinyi Su, PhD, MBChir, Executive Director of the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB, A*STAR) and Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, National University Hospital (NUH).





“Our presence in Singapore well positions us to leverage critical research, clinical development and partnering opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region as we advance groundbreaking cell and gene therapies to address urgent unmet ophthalmic needs around the world,” said Ying Kai Chan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Cirrus Therapeutics. “We look forward to collaborating with A*STAR IMCB and renowned clinician-scientist Dr. Xinyi Su to accelerate advancement of cutting-edge ocular medicines, including our differentiated next-generation RPE cell therapy.”

“At A*STAR IMCB, we harness biology to develop transformational biotherapeutics and have built a strong track record of developing high-impact innovations. We are excited to build on these strengths with Cirrus by combining our complementary expertise to develop innovative ophthalmic therapies that restore vision and improve patients’ lives,” said Associate Professor Xinyi Su.

“As the global population ages, chronic blinding diseases like AMD demand far better solutions. Cirrus exemplifies the bold science ClavystBio backs to transform these conditions. With a growing presence in US and Singapore as well as strong ties in UK, Cirrus is well positioned to harness cross-border networks and capabilities to become a global leader in ophthalmic therapeutics,” said Khoo Shih, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at ClavystBio.

About Cirrus Therapeutics

Cirrus Therapeutics is a privately held ocular immunology-focused biotech with locations in the U.S. and Singapore. Cirrus is focused on revolutionizing the treatment of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), geographic atrophy (GA), and other chronic blinding diseases with groundbreaking cell and gene therapies to preserve sight, extend ocular healthspan, and enable a better quality of life as people age.

Our lead program is a preclinical stage, novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) ocular gene therapy designed to potentially reverse an underlying cause of dry AMD: loss of IRAK-M protein, a key immune regulator expressed in retinal cells. Our second program is a preclinical stage, next-generation RPE cell therapy to restore vision to patients with center-involving GA, an advanced stage of AMD.

Our investor syndicate includes ClavystBio, Polaris Partners, SEEDS (an investment arm of SG Growth Capital) and ZAKA VC.

For more information, visit us at www.cirrustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

