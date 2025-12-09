Circular Genomics Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with the Addition of Esteemed Alzheimer’s Experts

Michael Weiner, MD and Timothy Hohman, PhD, bring decades of experience in neurological diseases with a focus on Alzheimer's disease

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, a leader in circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers for precision neurology and psychiatry, today announced the appointment of two highly distinguished pioneers in Alzheimer's disease research, Michael Weiner, MD, and Timothy Hohman, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). These appointments significantly strengthen Circular Genomics' commitment to advancing the development of its circular RNA-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other neurological diseases.

"The addition of Dr. Weiner, a luminary in the field of AD clinical research, and Dr. Hohman, a leading innovator on cutting-edge precision Neurology, is a transformative moment for Circular Genomics," said Nikolaos Mellios, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Circular Genomics. "Their combined expertise in large-scale clinical trials, neuroimaging, and computational genomics is invaluable as we move to validate and commercialize our best-in-class circRNA blood-based biomarkers for this devastating disease."

Dr. Weiner is a Professor Emeritus in Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Medicine, Psychiatry, and Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He obtained his M.D. from SUNY Upstate Medical Center. He is the Principal Investigator of the transformative Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), which is the largest observational study in the world concerning Alzheimer's disease. His groundbreaking research over the past several decades has focused on developing and optimizing the use of MRI, PET, and blood-based biomarker methods for the diagnosis, early detection, and monitoring of treatment effects for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. He has also launched BrainHealthRegistry.org, an internet-based registry aimed at accelerating treatment development.

Dr. Hohman is a Professor of Neurology, cognitive neuroscientist, and computational geneticist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He received his PhD in Neuroscience from American University. His pioneer research leverages advanced computational approaches from genomics, proteomics, and neuroscience to identify novel markers of Alzheimer's disease risk and resilience. He leads the Biomarker Core for the Vanderbilt Memory & Alzheimer's Center and holds leadership positions in multiple international consortia, including serving as the Contact-PI for the Alzheimer's Disease Sequencing Project Phenotype Harmonization Consortium. His work focuses on integrating diverse data types into a precision medicine approach to characterize predictors of risk and resilience.

Dr. Weiner and Dr. Hohman join the distinguished SAB at Circular Genomics, which is comprised of highly accomplished experts in neurology, psychiatry, and precision medicine. Alongside them, the SAB also includes:

Roy Perlis, MD, Director, Center of Experimental Drugs & Diagnostics, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

Madhukar Trivedi, MD, Chief of the Division of Mood Disorders and Director of the Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care, UT Southwestern Medical Center; Professor of Psychiatry, UT Southwestern Medical School

Carlos Cruchaga, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology, Washington University School of Medicine

Eleni Tzavara, MD, PhD, Research Director of Translational Psychopharmacology, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique

Michael Ackermann, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder, Board Member and CBO, Arrivo Bioventures

Phyllis Ferrell, MBA, DrPH, Global Head of External Engagement for Alzheimer's disease at Eli Lilly & Company

About Circular Genomics

Circular Genomics is the world-leading developer of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for precision neurology and psychiatry. Leveraging exclusive licenses and pioneering technologies in circular RNA, Circular Genomics is aiming to reshape the standard of care for the early identification of neurological and psychiatric diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder. Initial products include assays to assess and tailor optimal patient management care pathways resulting in more personalized and effective delivery of care. For additional details, please visit www.circulargenomics.com.

