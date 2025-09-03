Circle Pharma to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference
1X1 Meetings: Monday, September 8, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Oppenheimer Life Sciences Private Company Showcase
1X1 Meetings: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Location: Virtual
About Circle Pharma
Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
