Circle Pharma Presents Promising Preclinical Data on First-in-Class Oral Macrocycle Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitor CID-078 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BreastCancer--Circle Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing a new generation of macrocycle therapies, today announced a poster for preclinical data on CID-078, a first-in-class oral macrocycle cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor, will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024. The event, which runs from December 10-13, brings together global leaders in breast cancer research and treatment.





Poster presentation details are below:

Author: Molina et al

Title: CID-078, a first-in-class oral cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, elicits anti-tumor activity in breast cancer patient-derived xenograft models

Poster Number: P2-05-29

Date and Time: December 11, 2024, from 5:30-7:00 PM CST

The digital poster can be viewed here.

The pre-clinical data showed CID-078 demonstrated single agent antitumor activity with CID-078 in preclinical models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and estrogen receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer following CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) therapy. In vivo activity was correlated with E2F1 and separase (ESPL1) expression and consistent with the proposed mechanism of action.

Further, treatment with CID-078 increased phosphorylation of separase in sensitive breast cancer patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models. These findings suggest that CID-078 may offer a novel treatment option for patients with Triple Negative Breast Cancer or patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer following CDK4/6i therapy.

Circle Pharma is evaluating CID-078 in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987), which aims to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy in patients with advanced cancers, including TNBC and ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

About CID-078, Circle Pharma’s Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitor Program

CID-078 is an orally bioavailable macrocycle with dual cyclin A and B RxL inhibitory activity that selectively targets tumor cells with oncogenic alterations that cause cell cycle dysregulation. In biochemical and cellular studies, Circle Pharma’s cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors have been shown to potently and selectively disrupt the protein-to-protein interaction between cyclins A and B and their key substrates and modulators, including E2F (a substrate of cyclin A) and Myt1 (a modulator of cyclin B). Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of these cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors to cause single-agent tumor regressions in multiple in vivo models. A multi-center phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) is currently enrolling patients.

About Circle Pharma, Inc.

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is advancing the discovery and development of intrinsically cell-permeable macrocycles that can be delivered by multiple routes, including oral administration. Circle Pharma’s MXMO™ platform combines structure-based rational drug design and advanced synthetic chemistry to develop a new generation of macrocycle therapies for challenging targets to address unmet clinical needs. Circle Pharma is focusing its development efforts on cyclins, which are master regulators of the machinery that controls the progression of cells through the cell cycle and are key drivers in many cancers.

To learn more about Circle Pharma, please visit www.circlepharma.com.

