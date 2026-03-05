Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q4 & Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE: Friday, March 13, 2026
TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199
REPLAY: 289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 29916#
Expires: March 20, 2026
WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/G7lE687Woew
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.
