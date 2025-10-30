SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q3 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

October 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Friday, November 7, 2025





TIME:

8:30 a.m. ET





DIAL-IN NUMBER:

416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199





REPLAY:

289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 24367#



Expires: November 14, 2025





WEBCAST:

https://app.webinar.net/gWN6RVqwnle

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Poster sketch image artwork photo collage of body language finger showing gesture symbol thumb down dislike dissatisfied minus no opinion.
Earnings
FDA Formally Rejects Regeneron’s Eylea HD Over Manufacturing Issues
October 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Novartis’ Big Buy, Q3 Earnings, Regeneron’s Dropped Cell Therapy, More
October 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A hand in a medical or laboratory glove holds a laboratory flask with coins with dollar sign. Investments in laboratory research and science. Concept of profit, making money, business. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Novartis CEO Says Trump’s Drug Pricing Deals Don’t Address Root Problem
October 28, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac