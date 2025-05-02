Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, May 9, 2025







TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET







DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199







REPLAY: 289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 69080#











Expires: May, 16, 2025







WEBCAST: https://app.webinar.net/9dwb3Zn3Qap

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

