Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Health Canada’s Acceptance for Review of New Drug Submission for Natroba™ (Spinosad)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that Health Canada has accepted for review Cipher's new drug submission ("NDS") for Natroba™ (Spinosad), for the treatment of head lice and scabies.

Natroba™ (Spinosad) is widely recognized as one of the most effective treatments for the two parasitic indications of head lice and scabies in the U.S. It is superior to the widely used permethrin 1% for treating head lice and is the only treatment in the U.S. that meets the FDA's criteria for a "complete cure" (elimination of all signs and symptoms) in eradicating scabies infestations with a single application. Cipher acquired Natroba™ (Spinosad) in July 2024, and since acquisition has marketed and distributed the product in the United States ("U.S.") market, through its commercial infrastructure.

If and when approved by Health Canada, Cipher intends to commercialize Natroba™ (Spinosad) directly through its existing Canadian sales and distribution infrastructure. Existing head lice products in Canada, like the U.S. and globally, have become ineffective from resistance developed by lice due to a gene mutation, coupled with resistance by scabies mites to the most often prescribed products. Natroba™ fulfills an unmet need in Canada for the treatment of head lice and scabies, with a proven single treatment option.

Craig Mull, Interim CEO commented: "Health Canada's acceptance of our NDS and commitment to review puts us one step closer to providing Canadians with an effective single treatment option for head lice and scabies, which is an objective we had established upon acquiring the product."

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com .

