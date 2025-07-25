Cidara Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 7, 2025

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time United States: 1-844-825-9789 International: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 10200740 Webcast: Link

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE clinical trial in June 2025. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

