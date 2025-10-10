SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at 10th ESWI Influenza Conference 2025

October 10, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced it will have a late-breaking presentation at the European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI)’s 10th Influenza Conference taking place October 20-23, 2025 in Valencia, Spain.

Presentation details are summarized below:

Late-Breaking Abstract Title: Translational efficacy of CD388, a novel Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC), in mouse influenza infection models: application to prevention efficacy in the recently completed Ph2b NAVIGATE clinical study.

Presenter: Voon Ong, Ph.D.

Session: Late Breakers: Novel and Outstanding Discoveries

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 2:00-3:30 pm CET

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Fitzhugh
LifeSci Communications
(628) 234-3889
mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com


Southern California Events
