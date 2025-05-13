Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in the below investor conferences.

Event: RBC Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 11:40 AM ET

The live webcast for the presentations can be accessed in the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://www.cidara.com/investors/events/. Replays of the presentations will be available for at least 30 days.

Cidara will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during these events.

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced completion of Phase 2b enrollment in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

