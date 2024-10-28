Chromocell to Present at Upcoming Fall Investor Conferences

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation (“Chromocell”, or the “Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics, today announced that Frank Knuettel II, CEO, will present at the upcoming LDMicro and Spartan Capital investor conferences.

Details for the conferences and presentations are as follows:

LDMicro Main Event XVII (October 28-30, 2024)

Presentation: October 29, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:25 AM PT

Location: Luxe Sunset BLVD Hotel, Los Angeles

In-person registration: LINK

Virtual attendance: LINK

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 29th

The Main Event has become the industry standard for anyone who is involved in the micro-cap world. Come join us as we showcase the next “big” names in our space. LD Micro Main Event XVII (October 29th & 30th)

Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2024 (November 4, 2024)

Presentation: November 4, 2024

Time: 9:45 AM - 10:00 AM ET

Location: The Pierre Hotel, NYC

Register for In-person attendance: LINK

Available for 1x1 meetings.

The Spartan Capital Investor Conference is a premier event that brings together public company executive teams, institutional investors, thought leaders in the U.S. capital markets, and representatives from Spartan Capital. This conference offers a unique opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic discussions. The conference attracts a distinguished audience, including executive teams from public companies, institutional investors, thought leaders in the U.S. capital markets, Spartan Capital representatives.

About Chromocell

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain. The Company’s initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit www.chromocell.com or follow us on social media.

