ChromaDex to Present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces that senior management will participate at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference.





ChromaDex CEO, Rob Fried, will participate on the Longevity and Supplementation Panel on Monday, March 17, at 12:00 PM PT (3:00 PM ET). Panels will be livestreamed and available at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth50. Additionally, ChromaDex’s CEO, Rob Fried, and CFO, Ozan Pamir, will attend in-person one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

This year’s event will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors, including Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Registration.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen® is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States†. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex supplies pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® to U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, which compound and distribute intravenous and injectable Niagen® for clinics. These pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® products, known as Niagen IV and Niagen injections, are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription (www.niagenplus.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

About ROTH:

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

