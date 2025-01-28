SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Charles River Laboratories Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings and 2025 Guidance Release and Conference Call

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and provide 2025 guidance on Wednesday, February 19th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, February 19th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.


Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Todd Spencer
Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations
781.222.6455
todd.spencer@crl.com

Massachusetts Earnings
