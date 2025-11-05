Charles River Laboratories Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Results

– Third-Quarter Revenue of $1.00 Billion –

– Third-Quarter GAAP Earnings per Share of $1.10 and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $2.43 –

– Updates 2025 Guidance –

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter, revenue was $1.00 billion, a decrease of 0.5% from $1.01 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

The impact of foreign currency translation increased reported revenue by 1.3%, and the divestiture of a small Safety Assessment site in 2024 reduced reported revenue by 0.2%. Excluding the effect of these items, revenue declined 1.6% on an organic basis. On a segment basis, lower revenue in the Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing) segments were partially offset by organic revenue growth in the Research Models and Services (RMS) segment.

In the third quarter of 2025, the GAAP operating margin increased to 13.3% from 11.6% in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower costs associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives. GAAP net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $54.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, a decrease from net earnings of $68.7 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The decreases in GAAP net income and earnings per share were primarily driven by a loss from certain venture capital and other strategic investments of $0.33 per share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $0.03 gain last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, the third-quarter operating margin decreased to 19.7% from 19.9% in the third quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of lower revenue. Non-GAAP net income was $120.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 10.0% from $133.7 million for the same period in 2024. Third-quarter diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.43, a decrease of 6.2% from $2.59 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP net income and earnings per share decreases were driven primarily by lower revenue and a higher tax rate, partially offset by lower interest expense, as well as a reduction in diluted shares outstanding from stock repurchases.

James C. Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our solid third-quarter financial results demonstrate that the demand for our extensive portfolio of early-stage research and manufacturing products and services remains stable. We believe that positive signals are beginning to emerge which indicate that the industry may be on a path towards recovery; however, sustained improvement in our business will take time. There is still some uncertainty in the healthcare sector, so we are remaining cautious at this time.”

"In this environment, we believe it is critical to remain intently focused on our strategy to further differentiate ourselves from the competition through our science and our innovative solutions, implement additional initiatives to unlock value, and gain additional share of our clients’ drug development and manufacturing programs. This focus on our strategy and our science positions us extremely well to lead the industry through advances in drug development," Mr. Foster concluded.

Third-Quarter Segment Results

Research Models and Services (RMS)

Revenue for the RMS segment was $213.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 7.9% from $197.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The impact of foreign currency translation increased revenue by 1.4%. Organic revenue increased by 6.5%, due primarily to higher revenue for large research model products.

In the third quarter of 2025, the RMS segment’s GAAP operating margin increased to 16.2% from 13.9% in the third quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 25.0% from 21.0%. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increases were primarily driven by the favorable revenue mix related to large research models, as well as the benefit of cost savings resulting from the Company's restructuring initiatives.

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)

Revenue for the DSA segment was $600.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 2.3% from $615.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The impact of foreign currency translation increased DSA revenue by 1.2% and the divestiture of a small DSA site reduced reported revenue by 0.4%. Organic revenue decreased by 3.1%, driven primarily by lower sales volume for both discovery and regulated safety assessment services.

In the third quarter of 2025, the DSA segment’s GAAP operating margin decreased to 20.5% from 20.6% in the third quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 25.4% from 27.4% in the third quarter of 2024. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin decreases were primarily driven by lower revenue.

Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)

Revenue for the Manufacturing segment was $190.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.1% from $196.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The impact of foreign currency translation increased Manufacturing revenue by 2.0%. Organic revenue decreased 5.1%, primarily driven by lower revenue in the CDMO and Biologics Testing businesses, partially offset by higher revenue in the Microbial Solutions business.

The Manufacturing segment’s GAAP operating margin increased to 20.9% from 20.4% in the third quarter of 2024 as a result of lower acquisition-related amortization adjustments in the CDMO business and lower costs associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 26.7% from 28.7% in the third quarter of 2024, driven primarily by lower revenue in the CDMO business.

Updates 2025 Guidance

The Company is updating its 2025 financial guidance, which was previously updated on August 6, 2025. The Company is narrowing its full-year outlook for revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share to the middle and upper ends of the previous ranges, respectively, to primarily reflect the third-quarter financial performance, which modestly exceeded the Company's prior outlook.

The Company’s 2025 guidance for revenue and earnings per share is as follows:

2025 GUIDANCE CURRENT PRIOR Revenue growth/(decrease), reported (1.5)% – (0.5)% (2.5)% – (0.5)% Impact of divestitures/(acquisitions), net N/M N/M (Favorable)/unfavorable impact of foreign exchange ~(1.0)% ~(0.5)% Revenue growth/(decrease), organic (1) (2.5)% – (1.5)% (3.0)% – (1.0)% GAAP EPS estimate $4.15 – $4.35 $4.25 – $4.65 Acquisition-related amortization and other acquisition- and integration-related costs (2) ~$3.65 ~$3.60 Costs associated with restructuring actions (3) ~$1.30 ~$1.40 Certain venture capital and other strategic investment losses/(gains), net (4) $0.50 ~$0.17 Other items (5) ~$0.50 ~$0.50 Non-GAAP EPS estimate $10.10 – $10.30 $9.90 – $10.30

Footnotes to Guidance Table: (1) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for completed acquisitions and divestitures, as well as foreign currency translation. (2) These adjustments include amortization related to intangible assets, inclusive of the acceleration of amortization expense related to certain CDMO client relationships, as well as the purchase accounting step-up on inventory and certain long-term biological assets. In addition, these adjustments include some costs related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures. (3) These adjustments primarily include site consolidation (including site transition costs), severance, impairment, and other costs related to the Company’s restructuring actions. (4) Certain venture capital and other strategic investment performance only includes recognized gains or losses on certain investments. The Company does not forecast the future performance of these investments. (5) These items primarily relate to (i) certain third-party legal costs related to investigations by the U.S. government into the NHP supply chain related to our DSA segment; (ii) additionally included within the DSA segment, due to the utilization of NHPs, are reductions to the previous $27 million inventory charge incurred during fiscal 2024, to write down inventory associated with the Cambodia-sourced NHP matter from February 16, 2023, as a result of the cases being closed during fiscal 2025; and (iii) certain third-party advisory costs related to the Company entering into a Cooperation Agreement with a shareholder.

Webcast

Charles River has scheduled a live webcast on Wednesday, November 5th, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss matters relating to this press release. To participate, please go to ir.criver.com and select the webcast link. You can also find the associated slide presentation and reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures on the website.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The Company reports non-GAAP results in this press release, which exclude often-one-time charges and other items that are outside of normal operations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, but are not limited to, the amortization of intangible assets and the purchase accounting step-up adjustment on inventory and certain long term biological assets, and other charges and adjustments related to our acquisitions and divestitures, including incremental dividends attributable to Noveprim noncontrolling interest holders; expenses associated with evaluating and integrating acquisitions and divestitures, including advisory fees and certain other transaction-related costs, as well as fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration; charges, gains, and losses attributable to businesses or properties we plan to close, consolidate, or divest; severance and other costs associated with our restructuring initiatives; the write-off of deferred financing costs and fees related to debt financing; investment gains or losses associated with our venture capital and certain other strategic equity investments; certain legal costs in our Microbial Solutions business related to environmental litigation and in our DSA segment related to U.S. government investigations into the NHP supply chain and advisory costs related to entering into a Cooperation Agreement with a shareholder; tax effect of all of the aforementioned matters; and adjustments related to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the our international financing structure and the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of foreign tax legislation. This press release also refers to our revenue on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis: on a non-GAAP basis, we define “organic revenue growth” as reported revenue growth adjusted for foreign currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures. We exclude these items from the non-GAAP financial measures because they are outside our normal operations. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures, as they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In particular, we believe that the inclusion of supplementary non-GAAP financial measures in this press release helps investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects without the effect of these often-one-time charges, and is consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to prior periods or forecasts. We believe that the financial impact of our acquisitions and divestitures (and in certain cases, the evaluation of such acquisitions and divestitures, whether or not ultimately consummated) is often large relative to our overall financial performance, which can adversely affect the comparability of our results on a period-to-period basis. In addition, certain activities and their underlying associated costs, such as business acquisitions, generally occur periodically but on an unpredictable basis. We calculate non-GAAP integration costs to include third-party integration costs incurred post-acquisition. Presenting revenue on an organic basis allows investors to measure our revenue growth exclusive of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Non-GAAP results also allow investors to compare the Company’s operations against the financial results of other companies in the industry who similarly provide non-GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules and regulations. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release, and can also be found on the Company’s website at ir.criver.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements also include statements regarding Charles River’s expectations regarding the availability of Cambodia-sourced NHPs; the impact of the investigations by the U.S. government into the Cambodia NHP supply chain, including but not limited to Charles River’s ability to cooperate fully with the U.S. government; Charles River’s ability to effectively manage any Cambodia NHP supply impact; the projected future financial performance of Charles River and our specific businesses, including our expectations with respect to the impact of NHP supply constraints and our ability to gain market share; earnings per share; operating margin; client demand, particularly the future demand for drug discovery and development products and services, including our expectations for future revenue trends; our expectations with respect to pricing of our products and services; our expectations with respect to future tax rates and the impact of such tax rates on our business; our expectations with respect to the impact of acquisitions and divestitures on the Company, our service offerings, client perception, strategic relationships, revenue, revenue growth rates, revenue growth drivers, and earnings; the development and performance of our services and products, including our investments in our portfolio; market and industry conditions including the outsourcing of services and identification of spending trends by our clients and funding available to them; ability to gain market share and capitalize on business opportunities; the impact of our restructuring initiatives, including annualized savings; the impact of our stock repurchase authorization; and Charles River’s future performance, including as delineated in our forward-looking guidance, and particularly our expectations with respect to revenue, the impact of foreign exchange, interest rates, enhanced efficiency initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the timing of the resumption of Cambodia NHP imports into the U.S., our ability to manage supply impact, and potential study delays in our DSA segment attributable to NHP supply constraints; changes and uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets; the ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire; the timing and magnitude of our share repurchases; negative trends in research and development spending, negative trends in the level of outsourced services, or other cost reduction actions by our clients; the ability to convert backlog to revenue; special interest groups; contaminations; industry trends; new displacement technologies; USDA and FDA regulations; changes in law; continued availability of products and supplies; loss of key personnel; interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in tax regulation and laws; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; disruptions in the global economy caused by geopolitical conflicts; and any changes in business, political, or economic conditions due to the threat of future terrorist activity in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and related U.S. military action overseas. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 19, 2025, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this press release except as required by law.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 1 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 Service revenue $ 808,042 $ 832,463 $ 2,446,801 $ 2,492,225 Product revenue 196,810 177,300 574,354 555,215 Total revenue 1,004,852 1,009,763 3,021,155 3,047,440 Costs and expenses: Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 572,635 568,699 1,734,939 1,724,246 Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 93,425 92,043 272,625 275,617 Selling, general and administrative 177,589 199,213 546,937 555,295 Amortization of intangible assets 27,404 32,403 158,052 97,248 Operating income 133,799 117,405 308,602 395,034 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,422 1,528 3,923 6,740 Interest expense (25,403 ) (30,284 ) (83,254 ) (98,054 ) Other income (expense), net (22,618 ) 2,592 (34,675 ) 6,185 Income before income taxes 87,200 91,241 194,596 309,905 Provision for income taxes 31,644 20,946 60,469 70,867 Net income 55,556 70,295 134,127 239,038 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,134 638 1,910 2,340 Net income attributable to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $ 54,422 $ 69,657 $ 132,217 $ 236,698 Calculation of net income per share attributable to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders Net income attributable to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $ 54,422 $ 69,657 $ 132,217 $ 236,698 Less: Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest — 379 — 1,081 Less: Incremental dividends attributed to noncontrolling interest holders — 599 — 9,621 Net income available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders $ 54,422 $ 68,679 $ 132,217 $ 225,996 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.34 $ 2.66 $ 4.39 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.33 $ 2.65 $ 4.37 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 49,213 51,394 49,680 51,461 Diluted 49,426 51,583 49,866 51,713

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 207,097 $ 194,606 Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $13,805 and $18,301, respectively 734,482 720,915 Inventories 302,550 278,544 Prepaid assets 121,535 103,210 Other current assets 166,440 105,796 Total current assets 1,532,104 1,403,071 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,591,625 1,604,014 Venture capital and strategic equity investments 194,635 218,350 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 374,273 412,490 Goodwill 2,922,281 2,846,608 Intangible assets, net 571,094 723,400 Deferred tax assets 36,907 42,179 Other assets 290,893 278,233 Total assets $ 7,513,812 $ 7,528,345 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 169,615 $ 140,337 Accrued compensation 269,697 179,418 Deferred revenue 237,728 248,322 Accrued liabilities 228,895 232,010 Other current liabilities 215,953 194,014 Total current liabilities 1,121,888 994,101 Long-term debt, net and finance leases 2,185,453 2,240,205 Operating lease right-of-use liabilities 443,185 483,789 Deferred tax liabilities 123,007 106,960 Other long-term liabilities 189,462 195,212 Total liabilities 4,062,995 4,020,267 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 40,492 41,126 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 51,351 shares issued and 49,215 shares outstanding as of September 27, 2025, and 51,141 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2024 514 511 Additional paid-in capital 2,015,665 1,966,237 Retained earnings 1,944,317 1,812,100 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,136 and zero shares, as of September 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively (363,431 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191,616 ) (317,345 ) Total Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. equity 3,405,449 3,461,503 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interest 4,876 5,449 Total equity 3,410,325 3,466,952 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 7,513,812 $ 7,528,345

