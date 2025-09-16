Charles River Laboratories Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

– Michael G. Knell, Corporate Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer, Appointed Interim CFO by the Board of Directors –

– Company Reaffirms 2025 Revenue and Non-GAAP EPS Guidance –

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that Flavia H. Pease, Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has resigned from her role, effective September 29, 2025, to pursue another opportunity. Following Ms. Pease’s departure, Michael G. Knell, Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is named. The Company has commenced a comprehensive search to identify its next CFO.

James C. Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I want to thank Flavia for her three years of service and many contributions since she joined Charles River. She helped navigate the Company through a challenging demand environment and led initiatives to optimize our cost structure during this time. We wish Flavia the best in her future endeavors.”

“I would also like to thank Mike Knell for assuming the interim CFO role. Mike has been a valuable member of our management team since he joined the Company in 2017. I am confident that with his experience and deep knowledge of our global business, he is the right choice to lead our finance organization through this interim period. We have launched a comprehensive search to identify a replacement and will collectively work to ensure a seamless transition of the CFO role. At the same time, we remain focused on executing our strategy and continuing to unlock value in our business. We firmly believe that with our strong market position and long-term growth opportunities, we will be able to drive enhanced value creation for our shareholders and remain the partner of choice for our clients’ early-stage drug development needs,” Mr. Foster concluded.

The Company is reaffirming its 2025 financial guidance for revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share that was previously provided on August 6, 2025, which is supported by its current outlook for the third-quarter performance.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

