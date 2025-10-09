Charles River and Toxys Announce Collaboration to Validate the Use of NAMs for Developmental Toxicity Testing

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #LIFEatCRL--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Toxys today announced a collaboration that offers Charles River’s clients access to ReproTracker®, a state-of-the-art human stem cell-based in vitro assay that rapidly and reliably identifies developmental toxicity hazards of new drugs and chemicals.

As leveraged in the use of developmental and reproductive toxicology (DART) studies, ReproTracker complements traditional toxicology methods and is used to investigate if compounds interfere with early embryonic development, and the assay can quantitatively predict their teratogenic potential. ReproTracker can be used as an early-phase developmental toxicity screening platform, an alternative for animal-free teratogenicity testing of pharmaceuticals and (agro) chemicals, or as a tool to extrapolate animal-derived results to humans.

“ReproTracker is a one-of-a-kind in vitro solution to enable safe and effective developmental toxicity testing,” said Elise Lewis, PhD, ATS, Principal Director and Global Lead, DART (Pharmaceuticals), Charles River. “DART is a critical step in the nonclinical phase of drug and chemical development, and we are pleased to offer our clients access to a tool that can help ensure the safety of patients and consumers.”

Amer Jamalpoor, Chief Scientific Officer at Toxys, added, “Our collaboration with Charles River enables us to accelerate the adoption of ReproTracker and strengthen its validation as a valuable non-animal alternative to classical in vivo approaches for DART.”

This collaboration is the latest addition to Charles River’s robust DART offerings, which span pharmaceuticals (including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and veterinary and medical devices) agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, and food additives. Charles River maintains an extensive historical control database to aid in data interpretation and to help inform future client studies. As part of Charles River’s Alternative Methods Advancement Project™ (AMAP™), access to ReproTracker reinforces Charles River’s commitment to incorporating New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) when possible, supporting the 3Rs (Replacement, Reduction and Refinement) while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

About Toxys

Toxys is a Dutch biotechnology company, dedicated to improving chemical safety through innovative, animal-free testing solutions. Toxys develops advanced in vitro assays that help identify toxic, carcinogenic and reproductive toxicological properties of chemicals early in development. With a strong commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability, Toxys is shaping the future of toxicology by offering reliable, ethical, and cost-effective alternatives for safety testing. The company collaborates with leading research institutions and regulatory bodies worldwide and continues to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships and product innovation.

