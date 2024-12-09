Charles R. Scheper, Chairman of Bexion Pharmaceuticals Board, Named Great Living Cincinnatian

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), today announced that its Chairman of the Board, Charles R. Scheper, has been named a Great Living Cincinnatian by The Cincinnati Regional Chamber. Being named a Great Living Cincinnatian is regarded as the preeminent honor in the Cincinnati community.

According to The Cincinnati Regional Chamber, Great Living Cincinnatians are recognized by the Cincinnati Regional Chamber for service to the community; business and civic attainment on a local, state, national or international level; leadership; awareness of the needs of others; and distinctive accomplishments that have brought favorable attention to their community, institution, or organization.

Mr. Charles “Chuck” Scheper joined Bexion as Chairman of the Board in 2010. He was the Chief Operating Officer at Great American Financial Resources, a $20 billion life and annuity company until his retirement in 2010. Prior to that position, Mr. Scheper was president and chief executive officer of Manhattan National Life Insurance Company and president of Pioneer Financial Services. Chuck is a cancer survivor and his journey to wellness led him to become active in various causes related to cancer, including Cancer Support Community, where he has served as the National Board Chairperson and board member. Currently, he is also the Chair of Catalytic Development Funding Corp of Northern Kentucky and Covington Economic Development Authority.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our Chairman of the Board, Chuck Scheper, as a Great Living Cincinnatian,” said Jim Beach, Bexion’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects his outstanding leadership and significant impact on our community. Chuck embodies the values we strive for at Bexion and inspires us to continue making a difference in people’s lives.”

More information about the award and upcoming award ceremony in 2025 is available here.

About BXQ-350

Bexion’s lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional sphingolipid activator protein, Saposin C, and a phospholipid. Multiple Phase 1 clinical trials in adult and pediatric patients have demonstrated a robust safety profile for BXQ-350 with evidence of single agent activity across multiple solid tumor types. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, an area of high unmet medical need in patients treated with oxaliplatin and other chemotoxic agents.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic therapy to treat solid tumor cancers and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion has generated data in multiple classes of solid tumors, including colorectal cancer, high-grade gliomas, and pediatric brain tumors. The Company has completed enrollment in the open label portion of its Phase/2 study evaluating BXQ-350 in combination with the standard of care. The Company is now planning to proceed to the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the study. The Company has also completed enrollment in a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of CIPN.

About the Cincinnati Regional Chamber

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber is the premier business and civic organization dedicated to growing the vibrancy and economic prosperity of theregion. To achieve its vision thatis a growing, thriving region where everyone belongs, the Chamber seeks to grow their economy, grow their population, and grow their cultural vibrancy — with the foundation of a strong business community — to foster a welcoming environment for all. The Chamber’s membership offerings, signature leadership programs, government and regional advocacy efforts, community events such as BLINK and Oktoberfest as well as key partnerships with organizations like Cincinnati Experience, Cincinnati Compass, Cincinnati Minority Business Accelerator, and the Workforce Innovation Center lead the way in making that vision a reality. For more information, visit

