SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Champions Oncology to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, March 12, 2026

March 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading translational oncology research organization, will report its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 957548. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 53731, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Gavin Cooper
Vice President, Global Marketing
gcooper@championsoncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

New Jersey Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration
Earnings
Keytruda Hangs On to Best Seller Crown as GLP-1s Gain Ground
March 4, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong