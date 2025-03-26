SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CervoMed Announces Oral Presentation at 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders (AP/PD™)

March 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced it will deliver an oral presentation at the 19th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurologic Disorders (AP/PD™), being held on April 1-5, 2025 in in Vienna, Austria. The Company will be presenting detailed analyses from the Extension Phase of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Details of the AP/PD™ presentation are as follow:

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety results of the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)
Format: Oral Presentation
Presenters: John Alam, MD, CEO of CervoMed and Co-Principal Investigator of the RewinD-LB Study and Stephen Gomperts, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director, Lewy Body Dementia Unit at the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Session Name: Advances in PD, LBD, and MSA Drug Development
Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, April 5th, 2025, 18.25-18.40 pm CET

The abstract will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/ following the presentation.

About CervoMed
CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b trial in patients with DLB.

Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
Investors@cervomed.com
617-430-7579

Massachusetts Events Alzheimer’s disease Parkinson’s disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Contemporary art collage showing a hand giving a thumbs down surrounded by red arrows pointing down, concept of negative feedback and bad review
Regulatory
Biogen, Eisai’s Leqembi Suffers Overseas Setbacks as UK Denies Coverage, Australia Denies Approval
March 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Recruitment of a key person for a leadership position concept
C-suite
Biotech a Bright Spot for Female Founders Amid DEI Pullback
March 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Deviation from the plan, path or norms. Choosing an alternative way, changing the plans and flexibility.
Depression
Neumora Shakes Up Phase III MDD Trials After January Miss
March 3, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky