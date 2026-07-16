Certara to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 4th, 2026

RADNOR, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2026 before market open on Tuesday, August 4th, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:30AM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara

Certara transforms drug discovery and development for good, helping scientists and clinical teams generate regulatory-grade evidence faster. Its solutions combine biosimulation, clinical intelligence, and regulatory science, and are embedded in the workflows of drug developers worldwide. Certara clients include more than 2,600 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and global regulatory agencies. Learn more at certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Erik Abdow

Gilmartin Group

ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Alyssa Horowitz

certara@pancomm.com