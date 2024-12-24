SUBSCRIBE
Ceribell to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceribell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Event: 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
Time: 7:30 a.m. PST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About Ceribell, Inc.
Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact
Corrie Rose
Press@ceribell.com

