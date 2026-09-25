Cerenome to Hold CNSide® Business Update Call on September 30, 2026

Management to provide updates on recent developments including diagnostic billing, market access & growth plans

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSY) (“Cerenome” or the “Company”), today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a business update on CNSide®, the Company's cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) diagnostic platform, offered through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC. The update will focus on recent commercial related developments including third-party billing, market access, expansion of the commercial team and broadening of the diagnostic testing portfolio.

“Our CNSide Diagnostics team has made tremendous progress since we launched CNSide in early 2026,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Cerenome’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to provide our stockholders and the broader capital markets community the opportunity to learn more about positive recent developments, progress to 2026 goals and plans to grow and expand the business.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Date Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Time 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast Click here to access the webcast Dial-in (U.S./Canada) 877-270-2148 Dial-in (International) 412-902-6510

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cerenome.com.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide®, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide® CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, visit https://www.cnside-dx.com/.

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company’s CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value, visit https://www.cerenome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “expect,” “potential,” “anticipating,” “planning” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company’s future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates.

Investor Contact

CORE IR

IR@cerenome.com