Century Therapeutics Selected for Oral Presentations of CNTY-813 Preclinical Data at EASD 2026 and Breakthrough T1D® Clinical & Research Congress 2026

PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), a biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes (T1D), and cancer, today announced that its abstracts have been accepted for oral presentations at two upcoming scientific congresses:

62 nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), taking place September 28–October 2, 2026 in Milan, Italy

Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), taking place September 28–October 2, 2026 in Milan, Italy Breakthrough T1D® Clinical & Research Congress 2026 (CRC 2026), taking place October 9–11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Both presentations will highlight CNTY-813, Century’s iPSC-derived islet replacement therapy program engineered with Allo-Evasion™ 5.0 for patients with type 1 diabetes.

EASD 2026 Presentation Details

Title: CNTY-813: Scalable Production of Allo-Evasion™ 5.0-Engineered iPSC-Derived Islets for Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapies

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Grant Welstead, PhD, SVP, Head of Research, Century Therapeutics

Session: OP 39 – Beta cells on demand: stem cells to beta cell therapy

Presentation Number: 225

Date/Time: Friday, October 2, 2026, 10:00–11:00 AM CEST, Paris Hall

CRC 2026 Presentation Details

Title: CNTY-813: Scalable Production of Allo-Evasion™ 5.0-Engineered iPSC Beta Islets for Off-the-Shelf Cell Therapies

Format: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Leonardo Velazco-Cruz, PhD, Islet Process Science

Session: 0300 - ORALS 01: Cell Therapy Science & Clinical

Presentation Number: 341

Date/Time: Friday, October 9, 2026, 3:50-4:50 PM EDT, Hall 1

Additional information about the EASD 2026 Annual Meeting is available on the EASD website, and additional information about the CRC 2026 Congress is available on the CRC website.

Both presentations will be made available on Century’s website following the session on its presentations tab: Science | Century Therapeutics.

About CNTY-813

CNTY-813 is Century’s potential iPSC-derived islet replacement therapy for T1D. CNTY-813 is engineered with Allo-Evasion™ 5.0, Century’s proprietary immune evasion technology, which is designed to enable durable engraftment without chronic systemic immunosuppression, the central unresolved limitation of every currently approved or late-stage cell therapy approach to T1D. Preclinical data demonstrated robust glucose-responsive function, favorable pre-clinical safety profile, scalable and reproducible manufacturing, and immune protection under alloimmune pressure. Century is targeting an IND submission for CNTY-813 in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) is a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies with the potential to meaningfully address autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, and cancer. Century’s therapies are derived from its iPSC cell foundry and leverage its novel immune evasion engineering technology, Allo-Evasion™. Century believes its approach to developing off-the-shelf cell therapies will expand patient access and provide advantages over existing cell therapies which will ultimately advance the course of care. For more information on Century Therapeutics, please visit www.centurytx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements about our timing and expectations regarding our preclinical and clinical development programs, including planned development of CNTY-813, therapeutic potential and market opportunity, ongoing and planned regulatory submissions and interactions, the achievement of developmental milestones, corporate strategies, and anticipated data readouts, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, including, among others: our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; our ability to meet development milestones on anticipated timelines; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data, and pre-clinical studies, which may not be predictive of final results or the results of clinical trials; our ability to obtain clearance of our future IND or CTA submissions and commence and complete clinical trials on expected timelines, or at all; our reliance on the maintenance of certain key collaborative relationships for the manufacturing and development of our product candidates; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including final regulatory approval of our product candidates; the impact of geopolitical issues, trade disputes and tariffs, banking instability and inflation on our business and operations, supply chain and labor force; the performance of third parties in connection with the development of our product candidates, including third parties conducting our clinical trials as well as third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to successfully commercialize our product candidates and develop sales and marketing capabilities, if our product candidates are approved; our ability to recruit and maintain key members of management and our ability to maintain and successfully enforce adequate intellectual property protection. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

For more information:

Century Therapeutics

Douglas Carr

Senior Vice President, Finance

investor.relations@centurytx.com



LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

212-915-2577