Centinel Spine® Receives FDA Approval for Two-Level Use of prodisc® C Nova, Further Expanding the Match-The-Disc™ Cervical Portfolio

Centinel Spine ® offers an extensive portfolio of cervical total disc replacement (TDR) devices that allows matching the disc to the needs of the patient and surgeon.









offers an extensive portfolio of cervical total disc replacement (TDR) devices that allows matching the disc to the needs of the patient and surgeon. With this approval, pro disc ® C Nova joins pro disc C Vivo and pro disc C SK as three distinct pro disc cervical TDR devices FDA approved for both one- and two-level use, further expanding the Company's Match-the-Disc ™ cervical portfolio.









C Nova joins pro C Vivo and pro C SK as three distinct pro cervical TDR devices FDA approved for both one- and two-level use, further expanding the Company's Match-the-Disc cervical portfolio. Centinel Spine's prodisc technology remains the only TDR platform in the U.S. approved for one- and two-level use in both the cervical and lumbar spine.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused exclusively on total disc replacement (TDR) and advancing motion-preserving solutions for the cervical and lumbar spine, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two-level use of the prodisc® C Nova cervical total disc replacement device.

With this approval, Centinel Spine now offers three distinct prodisc cervical devices—prodisc C Vivo, prodisc C SK, and prodisc C Nova—that are FDA approved for both one- and two-level use. This achievement further advances the Company's Match-the-Disc™ philosophy, providing surgeons with multiple implant options and combinations to address individual patient anatomy and select the appropriate implant for each treated level.

The prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK devices received FDA approval for two-level use in October 2025.

"This is welcome news for spine surgeons and patients," said Christopher Summa, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon with Sutter Health in Santa Cruz, CA. "Two-level approval expands the clinical application of the prodisc C Nova technology and provides me with another excellent prodisc option. I can now select among three distinct prodisc cervical devices, all with one-and two-level FDA approval. This optionality benefits my patients by allowing me to optimize implant fit and fixation based on anatomical variation."

Currently, the prodisc C Nova is available on a limited-release basis in the U.S. The device has been in clinical use outside of the U.S. since 2009 and features flat endplates with low-profile keels designed to match particular vertebral anatomy. This device also incorporates prodisc CORE technology, the kinematic foundation of the prodisc platform.

"This approval represents another important advancement for our Match-the-Disc portfolio," notes Steve Murray, CEO of Centinel Spine. "With three distinct prodisc cervical devices now approved for both one- and two-level use, we continue to expand our cervical portfolio and advance our strategy of providing multiple implant designs to address differences in patient anatomy and disease advancement. The two-level approval of prodisc C Nova represents another important milestone in the continued evolution of our Match-the-Disc approach."

Centinel Spine's prodisc portfolio includes multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing surgeons to Match-the-Disc to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

The Company will highlight its prodisc cervical and lumbar total disc replacement technologies, including its expanded Match-the-Disc cervical portfolio, at the upcoming 2026 North American Spine Society (NASS) 41st Annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas, October 14-17, 2026.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a commercial-stage medical technology company with a singular mission to transform spine surgery by advancing motion-preserving solutions for the cervical and lumbar spine. The Company is exclusively focused on total disc replacement (TDR), which the Company believes represents a fundamentally different and increasingly important approach to spine surgery compared to traditional fusion techniques that permanently eliminate motion. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform is designed to improve the long-term quality of life for patients suffering from chronic neck and back pain while preserving the spine's natural movement. The Company believes that its depth of technology, exclusive focus, and long history of clinical success uniquely position it to lead the continued evolution of spine surgery toward motion-preserving solutions.

For more information, please visit the Company's website, www.centinelspine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi



Chief Financial Officer



900 Airport Road, Suite 3B



West Chester, PA 19380



Phone: 484-887-8871



Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

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SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC