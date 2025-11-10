Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 7, 2025

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop transformational medicines for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Fireside Chat: 10:30 AM ET

Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Fireside Chat: 2:00 PM GMT/ 9:00 AM ET

Event: 37th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Fireside Chat: 3:00 PM ET

Event: 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Fireside Chat: 9:35 AM ET

Event: Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events and Publications” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals, plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients. We are pioneering a new class of potential therapies within our orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonist program for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), impaired attention, cognitive deficits, and fatigue and other symptoms across neurological, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorders. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.

SVP of Investor Relations

investors@centessa.com