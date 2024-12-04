ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, December 12, 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The event can be accessed via a live webcast on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section, or directly via the following link at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1700085&tp_key=eac9720ef1. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly following the completion of the call for the next 12 months at the aforementioned URL.

About Centene Corporation

, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene’s investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-to-host-investor-day-on-december-12-2024-302321035.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation