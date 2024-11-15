Celltrion Announces the Acquisition of iQone Healthcare Switzerland, Further Building Its Expertise and Foothold in Europe

Celltrion announces acquisition of iQone Healthcare Switzerland, accelerating direct commercialization of its biosimilars in the European region

The acquisition strengthens Celltrion’s presence in Europe, driving growth and expanding access to its innovative biosimilar treatments

INCHEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celltrion (KRX:068270), a global biopharmaceutical leader, announced its acquisition of iQone Healthcare Switzerland, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on distribution, sales, and marketing in Switzerland.





The acquisition, expected to close by Q4, 2024, represents a significant milestone in Celltrion’s European expansion strategy. Upon completion, iQone Healthcare Switzerland will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Celltrion Healthcare Hungary Kft. The deal will also provide Celltrion access to in-licensing opportunities, further strengthening its pipeline of innovative therapies.

Taehun Ha, Head of Europe and Vice President of Celltrion, Inc., emphasized the acquisition’s importance, stating, “This move represents a strategic shift in our growth strategy. While we have successfully built direct sales networks, we are now leveraging acquisitions to accelerate our European expansion. With a distribution network spanning more than 20 regions, we are well-positioned to compete in the increasingly competitive biosimilar market.”

He added, “As a fully integrated company, Celltrion manages every stage of the value chain—from R&D and manufacturing to sales, marketing and distribution. This integration enables us to continue and expand our stable and growing supply of high-quality biosimilars, including in Switzerland, where we aim to further solidify our market presence and portfolio. It also underscores our commitment to leadership through local operational excellence and continuous innovation.”

Laurent Massuyeau, founder and Executive Chairman of iQone Healthcare Switzerland, expressed his optimism, stating, “Our successful decade-long partnership with Celltrion has laid very strong foundations for this integration. By combining Celltrion’s portfolio expertise with our established commercial operation, this acquisition will drive growth and enhance access to essential biosimilar and innovative medicines in Switzerland.

True to our values and with the support of the program “iQone for You”, an outstanding set of services directed to healthcare professionals and specially crafted for the Swiss market, we will continue to serve our customers with agility and efficiency and bring new therapeutic opportunities quickly to Switzerland.”

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea that specialises in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people’s lives worldwide. The company’s solutions include world-class monoclonal antibody biosimilars such as Remsima®, Truxima® and Herzuma®, providing broader patient access globally. Celltrion has also received U.S. FDA and EC approval for Vegzelma® and Yuflyma®, FDA approval for Zymfentra®, and EC approval for Remsima® SC, Omlyclo®, SteQeyma®. To learn more, please visit www.celltrion.com/en-us.

About iQone Healthcare Switzerland

iQone Healthcare, a Swiss-based specialty pharmaceutical company, is dedicated to the commercialization of biosimilars and innovative treatments for rare diseases. Its mission is to ensure that therapeutic advancements are accessible to Swiss patients in a timely manner, providing the care they need when they need it.

Through its long-standing collaborations with several global pharmaceutical developers and manufacturers, iQone Healthcare provides a continually expanding selection of leading biosimilars and innovative products to healthcare professionals and institutions in Switzerland.

iQone Healthcare has maintained a decade-long partnership with Celltrion as exclusive distribution partner for Switzerland, successfully marketing Celltrion product range, including Remsima®, Veblocema®, Truxima®, Herzuma®, Vegzelma®, and Yuflyma®.

For more information, visit www.iqone-healthcare.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be identified by words such as “prepares”, “hopes to”, “upcoming”, ”plans to”, “aims to”, “to be launched”, “is preparing, “once gained”, “could”, “with the aim of”, “may”, “once identified”, “will”, “working towards”, “is due”, “become available”, “has potential to”, the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries’ management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts



Celltrion Global PR Team

globalpr@celltrion.com