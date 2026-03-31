CellCentric Initiates DOMMINO-1, a Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Inobrodib in Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone (InoPd) in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

– Enrollment underway in UK and U.S. for initial registration-supporting study; first patient dosed at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London –

– InoPd with inobrodib 20 mg previously demonstrated response rates at least 2x greater than alternatives for heavily pretreated pomalidomide-refractory patients following bispecific T cell engager or anti-BCMA therapy –

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellCentric, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing inobrodib as a first-in-a-class, oral p300/CBP inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma, today announced the initiation of DOMMINO-1, a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating inobrodib 20 mg in combination with standard doses of pomalidomide (pom) and dexamethasone (dex; InoPd) in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The first patient was dosed at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London. Additional sites are now open in the UK and U.S.

“Dosing the first patient in DOMMINO-1 marks an important milestone as we advance InoPd in registration-enabling studies,” said Naseer Qayum M.D., Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer and Head of R&D at CellCentric. “Inobrodib 20 mg with pom + dex has demonstrated encouraging clinical activity, including a 60% objective response rate, and a tolerability profile consistent with pom-dex alone. Patients who are refractory to pomalidomide and have progressed following bispecifics or other BCMA-directed therapies have very limited options. We believe InoPd may deliver a transformative all-oral treatment for RRMM patients and look forward to further evaluating its potential in this Phase 2 trial.”

Care for patients with multiple myeloma has transformed over the last two decades. It is a condition treated with serial therapeutic options. Inobrodib represents a new modality complementary to existing treatments and potentially addresses a major unmet need.

“Advances in multiple myeloma treatment, including bispecific antibodies, have improved patient outcomes. However, many people ultimately relapse or become refractory to these therapies, and new treatment options are urgently needed,” said Charlotte Pawlyn, M.D., Honorary Consultant Hematologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Group Leader in Myeloma Biology and Therapeutics at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Principal Investigator for the DOMMINO‑1 study. “Inobrodib represents a novel mechanism through inhibition of p300/CBP and has demonstrated the ability to be used in combination with established therapies. We look forward to further evaluating InoPd in this trial.”

DOMMINO-1 is a Phase 2 open-label, single-arm study enrolling 100 adult patients across clinical sites in the UK and U.S. (NCT07096778). The trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of InoPd, with participants receiving inobrodib at a 20 mg dose, as supported by recent dose-optimization work (Project Optimus), shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies. The primary endpoint is overall response rate, with secondary endpoints including progression-free survival, overall survival and duration of response. Eligible participants in this study, specifically, must have previously received a bispecific antibody and be refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody and pomalidomide.

“InoPd appears to be a promising option in multiple myeloma treatment, not only for its tolerability and efficacy observed to date, but also for the practical benefits it may offer patients,” said Nisha Joseph, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta and DOMMINO-1 principal investigator at the first U.S. trial site. “More than 70% of patients are treated in the community setting, and an all-oral regimen may facilitate and expand access for those living with this disease, as well as their caregivers and healthcare providers.”

About Inobrodib

Inobrodib is a potential new treatment for people with multiple myeloma and other cancers. It has been evaluated in over 450 patients to date. Clinical activity has been seen in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Delivered as an oral capsule, inobrodib is easy for patients to take and designed to be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring.

Alongside InoPd, inobrodib is also being explored in combination with bispecific therapies elranatamab and teclistamab. Proof of concept in a maintenance setting is also being explored. CellCentric maintains all development and commercial rights to inobrodib and is free to expand the program in combination with other agents. The U.S. FDA previously granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations to inobrodib for RRMM.

About CellCentric

CellCentric is a privately held biotechnology company focused on advancing inobrodib, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable p300/CBP inhibitor. CellCentric is supported by a robust IP portfolio and external validation through clinical collaborations and strategic partnerships. The company is transatlantic, with offices in the UK and U.S. The company is backed by a global syndicate of life science investors, including RA Capital Management, Forbion (and ForCal), Morningside, Pfizer Ventures, Avego and the American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge Fund.

References

Joseph N. Randomized Phase II Dose-Optimization Study of Inobrodib in Combination with Pom+Dex in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. American Society of Hematology Congress, 2025, Orlando, USA.

Weisel K., et al. Real-life outcomes in patients with BCMA-exposed relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with standard of care in the LocoMMotion and MoMMent studies. European Hematology Association Congress, 2024; Madrid, Spain.

Investor Contact: info@cellcentric.com

Media Contact: ashlea@1abmedia.com