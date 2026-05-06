CellCentric Announces Oversubscribed $220 Million Series D Financing to Advance Pivotal Trials of Inobrodib in Multiple Myeloma

Proceeds to support registration-enabling trials, DOMMINO-1 and DOMMINO-2, and continued development of the first-in-class p300/CBP inhibitor

Financing led by Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, with participation from Fidelity Management & Research Company, Sofinnova Partners and HBM Healthcare, alongside existing investors RA Capital Management, Forbion, Pfizer, Avego BioScience Capital and American Cancer Society BrightEdge

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellCentric, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing inobrodib as a first-in-class, oral p300/CBP inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma, today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $220 million Series D financing. The financing was led by specialist investor Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, with participation from a strong syndicate of new and existing investors.

Proceeds will support the advancement of inobrodib through pivotal clinical development studies, including continued enrollment of the company’s recently initiated Phase 2 DOMMINO-1 study in the UK and US and initiation of the global Phase 3 DOMMINO-2 trial in the second half of 2026. Capital raised will also fund expansion of inobrodib into additional combination and maintenance treatment settings.

“We are thrilled to have the support of top-tier investors who believe in inobrodib’s potential to address a critical need in multiple myeloma, notably after bispecific T cell engager or anti-BCMA therapies. This is a significant and growing unmet need,” said Will West, Ph.D., CEO of CellCentric. “Inobrodib is a new modality and a potential fresh option for patients that is orally administered. In combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone as InoPd, we have demonstrated deep responses in heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. Fueled by this funding, we are well positioned to complete registration enabling studies for the all-oral triplet and advance our progress toward delivering a transformative treatment.”

Phase 2 dose-optimization data shared in December 2025 at ASH, demonstrated that 20 mg inobrodib in combination with standard doses of pomalidomide and dexamethasone (InoPd) represents at least a two-fold increase in response rates compared to historic alternative therapies in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who were heavily pretreated (median five lines of prior therapy).

“What stands out with inobrodib is the consistency of clinical activity alongside a manageable safety profile in a heavily pretreated population,” said Ken Greenberg, M.D., Partner at Venrock. “An oral drug with a novel, additive approach could play an important role in later-line therapy, as well as across the treatment landscape in multiple myeloma. We are excited to support its advancement into pivotal studies.”

About Inobrodib

Inobrodib is a potential new treatment for people with multiple myeloma (MM) and other cancers. It has been evaluated in over 500 patients to date, and clinical activity has been seen in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Delivered as an oral capsule, inobrodib is designed to be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring.

Alongside InoPd, inobrodib is also being explored in combination with bispecific therapies elranatamab and teclistamab. Proof of concept in a maintenance setting is also being explored. CellCentric maintains all development and commercial rights to inobrodib and is free to expand the program in combination with other agents. The FDA previously granted Fast Track and orphan drug designations to inobrodib for RRMM.

About CellCentric

CellCentric is a privately held biotechnology company advancing inobrodib, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable p300/CBP inhibitor. Inobrodib is in registration-enabling clinical trials for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, with additional indications under consideration. CellCentric is supported by a robust IP portfolio and external validation through clinical collaborations and strategic partnerships. Founded in Cambridge, UK, the company operates as a transatlantic business with offices in Boston. For more information, please visit www.cellcentric.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Contact: info@cellcentric.com

Media Contact: ashlea@1abmedia.com