Cellbricks Therapeutics Raises €10 Million New Capital to Move Living Tissue Implants Toward the Clinic

Funding will accelerate preclinical validation of biofabricated tissue implants for soft tissue repair, wound healing and trauma care - while building the biological and manufacturing foundations for 3D-bioprinted viable human organs.

Cellbricks tissue engineers with biofabricated tissue implant Cellbricks tissue engineers working with a biofabricated human tissue implant in controlled lab conditions.

Cellbricks freshly 3d-bioprinted tissue implant Freshly 3D-bioprinted tissue implant being retrieved from the biofabrication system.

Cellbricks prepared tissue implant Prepared tissue implant stored under controlled conditions for further processing.

Cellbricks Team at Berlin Headquarters Cellbricks Therapeutics team bringing together expertise across biology, engineering and translation.

Berlin / Boston - 25 March, 2026 - For patients with severe soft tissue loss, complex wounds such as full thickness burns or blast injuries, and reconstructive defects, medicine still too often relies on compromise: invasive grafting procedures, synthetic implants and solutions that restore shape imperfectly but rarely restore living function.

That is what Cellbricks Therapeutics is working to change. The company has announced new financing that will enable the next stage of translational development for its biofabricated human tissue implants - moving living, vascularized tissue constructs through rigorous preclinical validation and closer to clinical use.

The financing includes a €7 million seed round and more than €3 million in additional non-dilutive funding currently under negotiation. More importantly, it gives Cellbricks Therapeutics the ability to do the hard work that progress in this field has demanded for years: advance its lead adipose tissue implant program, launch up to three preclinical animal studies and generate the evidence required to move towards human clinical studies.

Cellbricks Therapeutics’ immediate focus is on major unmet needs in reconstructive surgery, wound healing and trauma care. Its lead adipose tissue implant program is aimed at treating complex soft tissue defects and enabling biological alternatives to synthetic implants, including in breast reconstruction. For patients and clinicians alike, the need is clear: better repair, better integration and better functional outcomes.

The long-term vision is bigger still - 3D-bioprinted viable human organs. But the route to that future is not a single breakthrough moment. It is a stepwise process of solving the biology, engineering and translation challenges tissue by tissue. Living implants that survive, vascularize, integrate and function in the body are the essential steppingstones.

This is why the new funding matters. It allows Cellbricks Therapeutics to move beyond promise and into proof: to show that engineered human tissues can perform in clinically relevant models and to establish a credible path from advanced tissue implants today to organ replacement in the future.

The round was led by Silicon Roundabout Ventures, with participation from Germany’s Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation (SPRIND) as well as existing investors ACT Venture Partners and a group of long-term investors backing Cellbricks’ mission.

“The ambition is clear: restoring functional human tissue and, ultimately, enabling organ replacement. That future is built one disciplined milestone at a time. This funding allows us to reach the next level of validation and to advance living tissue implants that address urgent patient needs now while laying the groundwork for what comes next.”

Alexander Leutner, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Cellbricks Therapeutics

“Regenerative medicine has talked for a long time about what may one day be possible. The next chapter is about demonstrating what can actually work in relevant models, with living tissues designed to integrate, restore function and move with real credibility towards the clinic.”

Dr. Simon MacKenzie, Co-CEO, Cellbricks Therapeutics

Cellbricks Therapeutics has developed a proprietary biofabrication platform capable of producing vascularized human tissue implants. As it advances translational development, the company continues to build across the leading innovation ecosystems of Berlin and Boston.

This capital accelerates execution where it counts: faster preclinical validation, stronger translational data and a more credible route towards a field-defining goal that has remained tantalizingly out of reach for far too long.

About Cellbricks Therapeutics

Cellbricks Therapeutics is a tissue engineering company developing biofabricated human tissue implants for regenerative medicine. Using a proprietary biofabrication platform, the company engineers vascularized human tissue therapeutics designed to restore function in patients suffering from severe tissue damage, including complex wounds and soft tissue defects, with long-term applications in organ repair and replacement. www.cellbricks-therapeutics.com

About Silicon Roundabout Ventures

Silicon Roundabout Ventures are die-hards for hard stuff. We are the venture capital fund for European deep-tech founders building critical infrastructure. We grew from a London pub meetup into a 15,000-strong community of scientists and engineers. No Patagonia vests and no AI apps. We relentlessly scout our network to write the very first cheques for the smartest technical minds building in critical industries, such as computing, energy, and defence. www.siliconroundabout.ventures

About SPRIND

SPRIND is the German Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation, founded 2019 and dedicated to supporting groundbreaking technologies and innovations that can fundamentally improve lives and address the major challenges of our time. Each year, SPRIND invests approximately €250 million in European breakthrough technologies, enabling visionary ideas, their development and market launch. www.sprind.org

About ACT Venture Partners

ACT Venture Partners is a European venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments for deep-tech startups, with investment team members located in Amsterdam, London, and Istanbul. In addition to providing capital, ACT offers strategic support in areas such as fundraising, hiring, and navigating public policy, thereby assisting in transforming innovative technological ideas into global enterprises. www.actvp.vc

Contacts & Photos

Media & Lab Visit

Moritz Marschall

mm@cellbricks.com

+49 176 999 26426 Investor Relations

Alexander Leutner

al@cellbricks.com

+49 178 3200822





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CONTACT: Investor Relations Alexander Leutner al@cellbricks.com +49 178 3200822