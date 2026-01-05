SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cellarity to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to highlight outlook for pipeline and platform momentum in 2026

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellarity, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Cell State-Correcting therapies through integrated multi-omics and AI modeling, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ted Myles will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PST. The presentation will update on the progress of Cellarity’s innovative Cell State-Correcting platform and pipeline, including its clinical program CLY-124, a first-in-class oral globin-switching investigational therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).



About Cellarity

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2019, Cellarity is pioneering a fundamentally new approach to drug discovery that corrects whole cell-state dysfunction to solve complex diseases. The Company’s proprietary drug discovery platform leverages advanced transcriptomics to comprehensively understand gene networks and applies the power of dynamic AI modeling to predict and design oral Cell State-Correcting therapeutics that can precisely regulate genetic switch mechanisms to restore proper cell function. The Company’s lead asset, CLY-124, is designed to treat sickle cell disease through a novel globin-switching mechanism and is under evaluation in a Phase 1 clinical study. Additional candidates designed by the platform are advancing for indications in hematology and immunology, and Cellarity has an active collaboration with Novo Nordisk targeting metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). For more information visit www.cellarity.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Rushmie Nofsinger
rnofsinger@cellarity.com

Massachusetts Events
Cellarity
