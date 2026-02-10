CellarisBio Announces Patent Issuance and Launch of MICRO-TAG® Cell Target Engagement Product

San Diego, CA — February 09, 2026 — CellarisBio today announced the issuance of its flagship U.S. patent covering the MICRO-TAG® technology platform and the commercial launch of its first MICRO-TAG® reagent product line at the SLAS 2026 International Conference & Exhibition in Boston. These milestones position MICRO-TAG® as a real-time cellular target engagement platform for drug discovery across both conventional and historically challenging targets.

The newly issued patent, “High Throughput Drug Screening Methods” (US12510537B2), secures foundational intellectual property for MICRO-TAG®’s real-time cellular target engagement chemistry and workflows. The commercial launch follows extensive validation of MICRO-TAG® technology across 100+ drug targets.

MICRO-TAG® is the first reagent-based platform to enable real-time, temperature-series measurement of drug–target engagement directly in cells. Built on a novel fluorescence enzyme complementation chemistry that activates only upon intracellular target engagement, the system delivers deep mechanistic insight not accessible through conventional endpoint assays. The technology is particularly impactful for challenging drug targets—including membrane proteins and transcription factors—that cannot be reliably studied using traditional biophysical methods such as SPR or MST.

“MICRO-TAG® enables discovery teams to unlock challenging drug targets that have historically evaded drug discovery, thus accelerating discovery timelines and enabling new therapies.” said Dr. Elmar Nurmemmedov, Co-Founder & CEO of CellarisBio.

The newly released MICRO-TAG® reagent product line includes:

MICRO-TAG® Cellular DEL Kit — for cellular DNA-encoded library discovery with real-time engagement readouts

MICRO-TAG® Real-Time Hit Validation Kit — for cellular target engagement–based hit validation and optimization

MICRO-TAG® Protein Complex Target Engagement Kit — for testing target engagement in protein-protein complexes

The MICRO-TAG® platform is scalable, automatable, and programmatically flexible - compatible with standard real-time detection systems. CellarisBio will present MICRO-TAG® at SLAS 2026 as an Innovation AveNEW exhibitor and Ignite Award finalist.

About CellarisBio

CellarisBio is a San Diego–based bio-tool company founded in 2023 by co-inventors Dr. Elmar Nurmemmedov and Dr. Ivan Babic. The company developed the patented MICRO-TAG® platform to enable real-time measurement of cellular drug–target engagement and is commercializing the technology through reagent products and technology licensing.

Media Contact: elmar@cellarisbio.com