CellarisBio Announces “CHALLENGING TARGET AWARD” to Promote Innovation in Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellarisBio breaks ground with an announcement of “Challenging Target Award” to foster innovation in the space of challenging therapeutic targets. The award is designed to de-risk & accelerate first-in-class and best-in-class drug discovery programs. It will provide the awardee with exclusive access to CellarisBio’s MICRO-TAG™ cell target engagement platform. The platform enables:

Drug discovery using DNA-Encoded Libraries (DELs),

Hit-to-lead optimization,

Real-time analysis for mechanism-of-action studies.

The award will launch on January 15th, 2025, at https://cellarisbio.com/award and the winner will be announced on April 15th, 2025.

“Our mission is to expand the druggable proteome for discovery of precision therapeutics. We are particularly keen on challenging drug targets, proteins that have been known as undruggable. We tackle them within the native environment of the cell.” stated Elmar Nurmemmedov, cofounder and CEO at CellarisBio. “There are more than 9000 undiscovered therapies that are locked behind challenging drug targets. We pledge to work closely with ambitious biotechs to unlock life-saving therapies of the future.” Elmar added.

“In the recent years, we have witnessed an evolution of drug discovery technologies and therapeutic modalities. It is now becoming increasingly imperative to use live cells as filters to de-risk and accelerate therapeutic findings. Demonstration of direct drug target engagement within the cellular environment is indispensable for drug pharmacology. The “Challenging Target Award” is agnostic to the target family, disease area and how drug candidates were discovered.” said Ivan Babic, cofounder at CellarisBio.

