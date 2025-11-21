SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celerion Welcomes Dr. Steven Evans as Senior Cardiologist to Enhance Cardiovascular Safety in Clinical Trials

November 21, 2025 
LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celerion, a global leader in early-stage clinical research, announced the appointment of Dr. Steven Evans as Senior Cardiologist. In his new role, Dr. Evans will strengthen the company’s commitment to participant safety and data integrity by providing expert cardiovascular oversight.



Dr. Evans’ responsibilities will be central to Celerion’s clinical trial operations. He will perform detailed ECG and Holter review and analysis, adhering to strict protocols. He will also serve as a key consultant to the Principal Investigator team to monitor the safety of participants enrolled in clinical trials and serve as an educational resource on cardiovascular matters. His functions are integral to upholding Celerion’s reputation as an industry leader in early-phase studies.

His responsibilities include providing consultative services for safety ECG reviews, analyzing continuous digital Holter recordings for potential dysrhythmia, and promptly alerting investigators to any serious adverse clinical events identified in cardiovascular data. These critical tasks directly support patient safety and preserve the high-quality data Celerion is known for.

Dr. Evans joins Celerion with extensive experience in cardiac electrophysiology. He completed his fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, established the EP program at Long Island Jewish Hospital, and later continued his clinical and research work at Beth Israel Medical Center. He has also consulted for top medical device companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, and currently serves as Consultant Medical Director for Orchestra Biomed.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Evans to the Celerion team,” said Phil Bach, Celerion’s Executive Vice President of Global Clinical Research. “His extensive expertise in cardiac electrophysiology and his proven track record in both clinical practice and research will be invaluable. We are confident that his contributions will significantly enhance our cardiovascular safety capabilities and reinforce our mission to help our clients get their products to market faster.”

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research, offers clients expert-driven services that enable fast, informed decisions in drug development. With over 50 years of experience, Celerion specializes in Phase 1 studies, including first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interactions, cardiac safety, bioequivalence, metabolism, and pharmacokinetics in patient populations. Celerion also provides comprehensive data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. For more information, visit www.celerion.com.


Contacts

Michelle Maklas-Baker
Associate Director, Global Marketing
+1 732-306-7804
michelle.maklasbaker@celerion.com

