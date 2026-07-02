Celea Therapeutics Announces $180 Million Financing to Advance Deupirfenidone as a Potential New Standard of Care to Treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Financing brings together a syndicate of top-tier healthcare investors, including RA Capital Management, Leaps by Bayer, and Celea founder PureTech Health, alongside a large, US-based healthcare-focused fund and a leading sovereign wealth fund

Proceeds will enable early Q3 2026 initiation of SURPASS-IPF, the first head-to-head Phase 3 trial in IPF, evaluating superiority of deupirfenidone vs. pirfenidone

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celea Therapeutics ("Celea" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative treatments for people with serious respiratory diseases, today announced the completion of a $180 million financing. Participants included RA Capital Management, Leaps by Bayer, and founder PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC), alongside a large, U.S.-based healthcare-focused fund and a leading sovereign wealth fund. Proceeds from the financing will support the planned early Q3 2026 initiation of the Phase 3 SURPASS-IPF trial of deupirfenidone (LYT-100), an investigational next-generation antifibrotic with the potential to serve as a new standard of care for people living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

"People living with IPF continue to face a devastating disease with limited treatment options, and we believe deupirfenidone has the potential to deliver meaningful improvements for patients," said Sven Dethlefs, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Celea. "We are grateful for the support and confidence of this exceptional group of investors, whose commitment enables us to initiate the Phase 3 SURPASS-IPF trial and advance development of deupirfenidone with the speed and focus this community deserves."

"We are delighted to support Celea as it enters this important next stage of development,” said Laura Stoppel, Ph.D., Partner at RA Capital Management. “The compelling results generated to date with deupirfenidone and the Company’s bold Phase 3 SURPASS-IPF trial represent a differentiated opportunity to meaningfully change the treatment landscape in IPF. Supported by a seasoned team with a demonstrated track record of successfully advancing innovative medicines, Celea is exceptionally well positioned to execute on its strategy of unlocking the full potential of deupirfenidone for patients.”

The planned pivotal Phase 3 SURPASS-IPF trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, head-to-head trial directly comparing deupirfenidone 825 mg TID to pirfenidone 801 mg TID in adults with IPF who are not on background therapy. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in absolute forced vital capacity at week 52, which will assess the superiority of deupirfenidone compared with pirfenidone. Celea expects to initiate the Phase 3 SURPASS-IPF trial in early Q3 2026.

About Deupirfenidone (LYT-100)

Deupirfenidone (LYT-100) is in development as a potential new standard of care for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Commission. It is an investigational next-generation antifibrotic and a deuterated form of pirfenidone, one of three FDA-approved therapies for IPF. The uptake of and adherence to approved antifibrotics has historically been limited by a tradeoff between modest efficacy and tolerability, and only ~25% of people with IPF in the U.S. had ever received treatment as of 2019.1

Deupirfenidone may overcome these limitations. In the global Phase 2b ELEVATE IPF trial, published in The American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM), deupirfenidone demonstrated the potential to stabilize lung function decline over at least 26 weeks as a monotherapy while maintaining a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Initial data from the open-label extension study suggest this effect may be sustained through at least 52 weeks. These findings support the potential for deupirfenidone to offer a meaningful advance for people living with this progressive and deadly disease. Beyond IPF, deupirfenidone may also address multiple underserved fibrotic conditions, including progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases.

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, progressive, and fatal lung disease characterized by irreversible scarring of lung tissue that leads to a steady decline in lung function. Median survival following diagnosis is estimated to be two to five years,2 and currently there is no cure.

About Celea Therapeutics

Celea Therapeutics is dedicated to advancing transformative treatments for people with serious respiratory diseases. Drawn from the Latin word for “sky,” the name reflects the company’s mission to rise above the status quo and deliver therapies that change lives. Celea’s lead program, deupirfenidone (LYT-100), is a Phase 3-ready therapeutic candidate with the potential to set a new standard of care for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic lung diseases. Celea was founded by PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC), a hub-and-spoke biotherapeutics company dedicated to giving life to science. For more information, please visit www.celeatx.com.

_____________________________ 1 Dempsey, T. M., Payne, S., Sangaralingham, L., Yao, X., Shah, N. D., & Limper, A. H. (2021). Adoption of the antifibrotic medications pirfenidone and nintedanib for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Annals of the American Thoracic Society, 18(7), 1121–1128. 2 Fisher, M., Nathan, S. D., Hill, C., Marshall, J., Dejonckheere, F., Thuresson, P., & Maher, T. M. (2017). Predicting life expectancy for pirfenidone in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 23(3-b Suppl), S17–S24.

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