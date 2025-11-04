Celcuity To Present at Upcoming Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced its participation in the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference to be held in New York on November 11-13, 2025.

Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, is scheduled for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. A live webcast of the event will be available using this weblink https://event.summitcast.com/view/cwkmPXkC4dosg6MoG95rxb/TdhPBfiMCSQpwPu5E5FzDS. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- ABC has completed enrollment and reported detailed results for the PIK3CA Wild-Type cohort and has completed enrollment of patients for the PIK3CA mutant cohort. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- ABC is currently enrolling patients. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov . Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

