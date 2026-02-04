CDR-Life Appoints Dimitrios Chondros, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran biopharmaceutical executive brings global oncology and clinical development leadership to advance CDR-Life’s M-gager® platform

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDR-Life, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective T cell engagers (TCEs) to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Dimitrios Chondros, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Chondros will oversee CDR-Life’s clinical development, clinical operations, medical affairs and translational strategy. His appointment follows a period of significant progress for CDR-Life, as the company continues to translate its proprietary M-gager® platform into clinical-stage programs.

Dr. Chondros brings more than 20 years of global drug development, medical leadership and oncology expertise across biotech and pharmaceutical organizations, spanning early clinical development through late-stage programs and global regulatory engagements. Previously in his career Dr. Chondros served as Chief Medical Officer for Halozyme and was Global Development Team Leader for Avastin® in colorectal cancer at Genentech. He studied medicine at RWTH University Aachen, Germany and University Zürich, Switzerland. Dr. Chondros is a board-certified general surgeon.

“Dimitrios is a highly respected clinical leader with a rare combination of hands-on drug development experience, global leadership perspective and medical expertise,” said Christian Leisner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CDR-Life. “As we progress our M-gager programs in the clinic and expand our pipeline across oncology and autoimmune diseases, Dimitrios’ leadership will be instrumental in guiding our clinical strategy and execution.”

“CDR-Life’s M-gager® platform represents a compelling evolution in multispecific T cell engagers, combining precision, potency and developability,” said Dr. Chondros. “I look forward to working with the team to translate this differentiated science into meaningful clinical outcomes for patients.”

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life develops highly targeted T cell engagers (TCEs) for the treatment of solid cancers and autoimmune diseases. Our M-gager® platform delivers TCEs against challenging but clean targets through unparalleled binding-specificity. With our first oncology program now in clinical trials, we are advancing a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics. Our longstanding partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim on a molecule derived from our M-gager® platform, now in Phase 2, demonstrates the potential of our antibody-derived molecules. Backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, our team is committed to bringing life-changing, disease-modifying medicines to patients globally. Learn more at www.cdr-life.com.

