SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CDR-Life Announces CDR609 as New T-Cell Engager Clinical Candidate Targeting LGR5, a Highly Cancer-specific Surface Antigen Widely Expressed on Common Solid Tumor

June 26, 2025 | 
2 min read

Designed to overcome tumor heterogeneity and address large patient populations including colorectal and pancreatic cancers

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDR-Life Inc., a biotechnology company developing highly selective T cell engagers (TCEs) to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced CDR609 as its next clinical candidate. CDR609 is a novel TCE targeting LGR5, a surface antigen that presents a compelling opportunity for broad, tumor-specific therapeutic intervention in solid tumors.



LGR5 is a challenging and largely underexploited target in cancer immunotherapy. Unlike most other highly cancer-specific targets, LGR5 is not HLA-restricted, allowing CDR609 to potentially reach a broad patient population. Its high tumor specificity, a critical requirement for the successful use of TCEs, and broad expression across multiple high-prevalence tumor types, including colorectal, gastric, liver and pancreatic cancers, position CDR609 as a differentiated and scalable therapeutic approach.

“CDR609 embodies the key elements of our T cell engager platform: precision, potency and safety,” said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., CEO of CDR-Life. “By targeting LGR5, we’re advancing a first-in-class molecule that could unlock significant value for patients with tumors that are currently underserved by immunotherapy.”

CDR609 is built on CDR-Life’s proprietary M-gager® platform, which enables the development of TCEs that address highly challenging but clean tumor targets and thus designed to minimize off-tumor effects. The company plans to initiate IND-enabling studies in the second half of 2025. The M-gager® format and platform are currently being validated in the clinic in the CDR404 Phase 1 program, which is recruiting patients whose tumors express the intracellular target MAGE-A4.

About CDR-Life
CDR-Life develops highly targeted T cell engagers (TCEs) for the treatment of solid cancers and autoimmune diseases. Our M-gager® platform delivers TCEs against clean targets through unparalleled binding-specificity. With our first oncology program now in clinical trials, we are advancing a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics. Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim on a molecule derived from our M-gager® platform, now in Phase 2, demonstrates the potential of our antibody-derived molecules. Backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, our team is committed to bringing life-changing, disease-modifying medicines to patients globally. Learn more at www.cdr-life.com.


Contacts

Media:
Lauren Arnold
LA Communications
Lauren@lacommunications.net

Investors:
Christian Leisner, CEO
CDR-Life Inc.
Christian.leisner@cdr-life.com

Europe Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Collaboration
Sanofi, Gilead Deepen Protein Degrader Pipelines in Separate Deals With Kymera
June 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Passenger plane takes off from runway. Air transport, vector illustration
Deals
Revolution Establishes Endless Cash Runway With $2B Royalty Pharma Deal
June 24, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
leader crossed forbidden line, leadership vector concept, finish line and winner
Cancer
Exelixis Beats Bayer in Colorectal Cancer as Zanzalintinib Delivers ‘First Pivotal Success’
June 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3d illustration of a black dragon flying on an extraterrestrial world with mountains beneath.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Draig Takes Flight With $140M Series A To Advance Neuropsych Drugs
June 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac