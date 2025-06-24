CCS Presents Four Peer-Reviewed Posters at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions

CCS’s latest evidence-based research reinforces the most innovative and intelligent approaches to improving adherence and outcomes, while reducing the total costs of diabetes care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCS, a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, will present four peer-reviewed posters at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, which will take place June 20–23 in Chicago. These latest poster presentations illustrate CCS’s focus on delivering evidence-based approaches to diabetes care management that ensure patients have the education and coaching they need to thrive and cost-effectively stay adherent while managing their chronic condition.

The ADA Scientific Sessions is a globally recognized conference dedicated to advancing the field of diabetes. This annual meeting serves as a critical forum for presenting cutting-edge research, innovation, and new evidence-based approaches to diabetes prevention, management, and care.

Presentation Highlights from CCS at the ADA Scientific Sessions

CCS’s clinical strategy and innovation vice president, Coni Dennis, DNP, RN, and NE-BC, will present findings for all four accepted poster presentations at the ADA’s 85th Scientific Sessions, and she shared this insight leading into the event: “At CCS, we meet patients where they are — with empathy, education, and evidence-based support. These poster presentations reflect our commitment to improving health outcomes for people with diabetes by combining data-driven clinical insight with hands-on, compassionate care.”

All poster presentations will take place at the conference on Sunday, June 22, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. CT in West Hall F1. The following are the four specific posters that CCS will be presenting:

Presentation Title: Evaluating the Impact of Multichannel Diabetes Care Coaching and Education in Patients New to Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Abstract Number: 534

Summary: This study, part of an ongoing randomized control trial (RCT), evaluated whether adults with diabetes newly starting a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) achieve better outcomes when they receive diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) from a certified diabetes care and education specialist (CDCES), compared to using a CGM alone.

Presentation Title: Examining the Impact of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Sourcing in Medicaid Patients — Adherence, Healthcare Costs, and Utilization

Abstract Number: 1046

Summary: This study compared healthcare costs and utilization among Medicaid beneficiaries who received CGM supplies through a pharmacy or a durable medical equipment provider.

Presentation Title: Healthcare Costs and Utilization Among Patients Eligible for Continuous Glucose Monitors — A Comparison of Users and Nonusers

Abstract Number: 1049

Summary: This retrospective cohort study used claims data to compare glycemic control, healthcare utilization, and total cost of care over 12 months among individuals on bolus insulin who used CGMs versus those who did not. It also assessed the incidence of hypoglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

Presentation Title: Evaluating an Evidence-Based Quality Improvement Initiative for Food Insecurity Screening and Referral in Adults with Diabetes Initiating Continuous Glucose Monitor Therapy

Abstract Number: 1143

Summary: This study assessed food insecurity (FI) among adults with diabetes initiating CGM therapy, comparing rates to national averages and examining glycemic outcomes between food-insecure and food-secure individuals.

These posters will be made available on the American Diabetes Association’s website after August 25.

About CCS

CCS is the strategic partner addressing America's most pressing healthcare challenges through intelligent chronic care management, tackling the $412 billion annual diabetes burden and chronic conditions affecting over 133 million Americans. At the core of CCS's differentiated model is LivingConnected®, a human-led, digitally enabled clinical solution. PropheSee™ — an AI-powered predictive model that identifies nonadherence risk and delivers personalized interventions — is an integral part of this solution, creating a first-of-its-kind platform to improve adherence, enhance clinical outcomes, and help prevent costly hospitalizations.

