Catalyzing the Future of Biotechnology Talent

The biotechnology sector is teeming with opportunity amid rapid innovation, but it also faces significant workforce challenges. To stay competitive, the industry must be responsive to the evolving skills gap and ensure that its workforce pipelines are strong, inclusive, and aligned with regional growth strategies. This challenge led to the initiative of the Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) Biotechnology employer collaborative, led by Valley Vision and Capitol Impact, in collaboration with the Sacramento Employment and Training Agency and the City of Sacramento.

On September 17, 2024, Valley Vision hosted the Biotech TPM Employer Collaborative Kickoff event, which brought together industry leaders and featured remarks from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. This initiative aims to identify and address workforce challenges to improve the pipeline of opportunity to quality jobs in this sector. The TPM process helps employers build a pool of qualified candidates, reduce hiring time and costs, and create high-quality job opportunities in biomedicine. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation developed TPM to help employers build high-performing talent pipelines. During the event, leaders from companies like Jackson Laboratory, Thermogenesis, UC Davis, and Thermo Fisher Scientific shared common challenges in recruiting and retaining talent within the rapidly evolving biotech landscape. Retention remains a critical issue, particularly with competition from nearby regions. High turnover rates in entry-level roles highlight the need to create stable and attractive career pathways that appeal to a diverse workforce. Employers expressed concerns about the time and resources required to train new hires. In specialized fields like medical device engineering, where highly specific skills are in demand, onboarding can be a lengthy process. As the pace of innovation accelerates, companies must also adapt quickly to changing skill demands, adding complexity to workforce development efforts. The TPM model recognizes the role educational institutions and nonprofits can play in addressing these challenges. Partnerships with organizations like UC Davis Aggie Square, regional community colleges, and nonprofit groups are critical to creating more accessible and inclusive pathways into the biotech workforce. By aligning education and training providers with employer needs, the initiative is focused on building a diverse, skilled workforce that is prepared for the demands of the industry. The TPM approach emphasizes collaboration and data-driven decision-making. It brings employers together to identify key roles, analyze skills gaps, and customize workforce solutions to address talent shortages. This structured methodology has already been adopted statewide in Kentucky and in North Carolina community colleges. Twenty-eight industry collaboratives, involving over 200 industry leaders, are working together to build stronger talent pipelines. Thirteen of these collaboratives are well into implementation and pipeline building. Sacramento's biotech sector is poised to benefit from its application. The Biotech TPM model is the result of collaborative efforts by Valley Vision, Capitol Impact, SETA, the City of Sacramento, and key industry partners. It aims to create sustainable, high-quality career pathways in the biotech sector in the Sacramento region. Through ongoing commitment, the initiative will drive innovation, economic growth, and job creation, laying the groundwork for a future-ready biotech workforce. Learn more about the Talent Pipeline Management Academy by clicking here. You can also find information on our most recent workforce development efforts by clicking here. Stay updated on our events by watching the newsletter for upcoming advisory information or checking Valley Vision’s events page!