Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2025

April 30, 2025 | 
CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that Richard J. Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of Catalyst's management team, will participate at the upcoming BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at the Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 8:00 am PT
The webcast will be available under the Investors section on the Company's website, www.catalystpharma.com, and a replay will be available for at least 14 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., was recognized on the Forbes 2025 list as one of America's Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies and on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Mary Coleman, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(305) 420-3200
IR@catalystpharma.com

Media Contact
David Schull, Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

