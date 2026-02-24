SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
2 min read

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that Rich Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of Catalyst's management team, will participate in the upcoming Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, being held in Miami, Florida.

Presentation Details
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Presentation: 3:30 PM ET
Webcast Link

The webcast will be available under the Investors section on the Company's website, www.catalystpharma.com, and a replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Most Successful Company in 2023, 2024, and 2025, and on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

For more information, please visit Catalyst's website at www.catalystpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2024 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact information:

Investor Contact
Melissa Kendis, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(305) 420-3200
IR@catalystpharma.com

Media Contact
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Russo Partners, LLC
(646) 249-6817
Ignacio.Guerrero-Ros@russopartnersllc.com   

