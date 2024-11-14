Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Recognized Among BioSpace 2025 Best Places to Work

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that it has been named on the BioSpace 2025 Best Places to Work. Catalyst is among 50 U.S. operating employers on the Best Places to Work list. The recipients are recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community.

“We are honored to be recognized by BioSpace as one of the Best Places to Work in 2025,” said Richard J. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal has always been to create an environment that fosters growth, development, and trust, while enabling our team members to fulfill their passion for improving patient care. This award celebrates the dedication of our incredible team, and their steadfast, patient-focused approach is making an important impact in addressing unmet needs of those living with rare diseases.”

The BioSpace 2025 Best Places to Work list highlights a company’s desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on votes and ratings from thousands of members of the life sciences community. BioSpace evaluates each organization’s merits with a focus on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership, and innovation. Nominations for Best Places to Work were opened in June 2024. Voting was conducted in August 2024. BioSpace reviewed the votes and rankings submitted by over 3,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organization on attributes including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence while actively seeking to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships. Catalyst is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL., and was recognized on the Forbes 2024 list as one of America’s most successful small-cap companies.

For more information, please visit Catalyst’s website at www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2023 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst’s filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst’s website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

