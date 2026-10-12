Catalent and Mantra™ Announce Commercial Supply Agreement for Single-Serve Oral Gel Portfolio

TAMPA, Fla. & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc., the leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to helping people live better and healthier lives, and Mantra™, a consumer health company developing single-serve, over the counter (OTC) oral gel products for everyday relief, today announced a commercial supply agreement for Mantra’s oral gel product platform.

Catalent will provide formulation development, commercial manufacturing and packaging services at its St. Petersburg, Florida facility for OTC products within Mantra’s portfolio addressing three concerns: occasional sleeplessness, pain relief and menstrual relief.

“At Catalent, our priority is to support innovators with the expertise, scale and speed to bring self-care products to market,” said Dr. Aris Gennadios, Group President, Pharma and Consumer Health at Catalent. “This is the first OTC unit-dose gel technology manufactured by Catalent, and we are proud to support the commercialization of Mantra’s portfolio.”

Mantra’s products are presented in portable, single-serve pouches that deliver a precise, pre-measured dose without water. Designed as an innovative alternative to traditional tablets, capsules and syrups, the format is intended to make everyday self-care simpler and more convenient for consumers. The products are made with clean formulations, free from artificial dyes, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and preservatives.

By pairing Mantra’s single-serve oral gel format with Catalent's development-to-commercial expertise, established quality systems and scalable manufacturing infrastructure, the supply agreement supports Mantra's transition to commercialization of its self-care portfolio.

“Consumers have changed the way they think about nearly every category of health and wellness, but the way we take everyday medicine has remained largely unchanged,” said Simon More, CEO and Founder of Mantra. “We built Mantra to rethink that experience through a modern format, clean formulations and a more convenient approach to everyday relief. Partnering with Catalent gives us the development expertise, manufacturing capabilities and scale to bring that vision to market.”

This partnership reflects Catalent’s continued commitment to supporting self-care innovators by combining development, manufacturing and packaging solutions to help bring differentiated products to consumers.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) championing the missions that help people live better and healthier lives. Every product that Catalent helps develop, manufacture and launch reflects its commitment to improve health outcomes around the world through its Patient First approach. Catalent provides unparalleled service to pharma, biotech and consumer health customers, delivering on their missions to transform lives. Catalent tailors end-to-end solutions to meet customers’ needs in all phases of development and manufacturing. With thousands of scientists and technicians and the latest technology platforms at nearly 40 global sites, Catalent supplies billions of doses of life-enhancing and life-saving treatments for patients annually. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

About Mantra™

Mantra™ is a consumer health company rethinking everyday over-the-counter medicine through a new generation of single-serve oral gels. Its products combine clinically proven active ingredients with clean formulations in portable, pre-measured pouches designed as a convenient alternative to traditional tablets, capsules and syrups. With products spanning sleep, pain and menstrual relief, Mantra is focused on making everyday medicine simpler, more convenient and better suited to the modern consumer. For more information, visit mantragel.com.

Catalent Media Contact:

media@catalent.com



Mantra Media Contact:

Simon More

Chief Executive Officer

Mantra™

simon@more-med.com